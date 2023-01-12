Agency/public assists: 26
Traffic stop: 23
Alarm: 8
Directed patrol: 10
Retail theft: 4
Accident: property damage: 7
Suspicious event: 8
Welfare check: 6
Trespass: 4
Larceny from motor vehicle: 5
Threats: 4
Total incidents: 170
South Burlington had 229 incidents during the week Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, and a total of 185 incidents from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.
Incidents:
Jan. 3 at 7: 39 p.m., a simple assault is being investigated on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 4 at 8:31 p.m., threats were reported on Peterson Terrace.
Jan. 5 at 3:09 and 4:53 p.m., police were called to back-to-back instances of intoxication, the first on Dorset Street and the second at Shelburne and Allen roads.
Jan. 6 at 10:31 a.m., a fraud was reported on Commerce Avenue.
Jan. 7 at 7:12 p.m., police were called to help with a mental health issue on Quarry Hill Road.
Jan. 8 at 2:48 p.m., police picked up needles on Kirby Road and Airport Parkway.
Arrests:
Dec. 14 at 10:03 a.m., Tabarreon D. Burris, 26, of Charlotte, was arrested for domestic assault on Bay Crest Drive.
Dec. 26 at 1:11 a.m., Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release and first degree aggravated domestic assault on Lime Kiln Road.
Dec. 27 at 5:52 p.m., Daniel P. Burgess, 46, of Plattsburg, N.Y., was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Dec. 28 at 1:24 p.m., Brandon A. Brown, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release and first degree aggravated domestic assault on Dorset Street.
Dec. 29 at 5:09 p.m., Joshua D. Wells, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Williston Road.
Dec. 31 at 3:11 a.m., William A. Suchoski, 52, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road.
Dec. 31 at 10:23 a.m., Corey D. Duclos, 29, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 1 at 5:31 a.m., Jeffrey J. Castonguay Jr., 31, of Shelburne, was arrested for unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 1 at 11:57 a.m., Hassan Kassim, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint on Lime Kiln Road.
Jan. 4 at 8:31 p.m., Allen D. Jennings, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release and interference with access to emergency services on Peterson Terrace.
Jan. 7 at 3:56 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile, no town of residence provided, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89 at the Winooski bridge.
Untimely deaths:
Jan. 7 at 3:46 p.m., police responded to Swift Street for the death of Joseph Paul Lussier, 78, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
