Total incidents: 200
Accidents: 5
Retail theft: 6
Trespasses: 9
Welfare checks: 12
Alarms: 16
Directed patrol: 38
Incidents:
Jan. 24 at 1:44 p.m., police investigated a report of a runaway juvenile.
Jan. 24 at 6:24 p.m., an officer conducted a welfare check at Floral Street.
Jan. 25 at 1:32 a.m., medical personnel and police investigated an overdose at Olde Orchard Park.
Jan. 25 at 10:56 a.m., police investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Dorset Street.
Jan. 26 at 9:21 a.m., officers assisted with a motor vehicle complaint at Airport Parkway and White Street.
Jan. 26 at 8:04 p.m., K9 assisted officers on Susie Wilson Road and Pearl Street.
Jan. 27 at 12:08 p.m., police responded to a report of fraud at Gregory Drive.
Jan. 28 at 7:23 a.m., police responded to a report of drugs at Dorset Street.
Jan. 28 at 8:24 a.m., officers received a call about illegal dumping on Dorset Street.
Jan. 28 at 3:40 p.m., police investigated a report of stalking on Market Street.
Jan. 29 at 5:07 p.m., police responded to an accident that caused property damage at Williston Road.
Jan. 30 at 7:42 a.m., officers investigated a report of larceny at Dorset Street.
Arrests:
David Foy, 47, of Johnson — arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant.
Darrell Phillips, 59, of South Burlington — arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant.
Tyrone Burris, 56, of South Burlington — arrested Jan. 24 for second-degree aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Jalen Miller, 27, of Burlington — arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant.
Cory Chaplin, 27, of South Burlington — arrested Jan. 25 for domestic assault, simple assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
