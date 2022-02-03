Total incidents: 185
Alarm: 15
Directed patrols: 12
Car crashes (property damage): 12
Traffic stops: 12
Suspicious events: 12
Welfare checks: 12
Threats/harassment: 5
Domestic incidents: 4
Mental health issues: 2
Incidents:
Jan. 24 at 6:44 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Jan. 24 at 10:59 a.m., an officer checked on the well-being of someone on Suburban Square.
Jan. 24 at 1:41 p.m., police conducted a background check at the station.
Jan. 25 at 1:04 a.m., police trespassed someone from Trader Duke’s Hotel on Williston Road.
Jan. 25 at 1:52 p.m., K9 officer, Rush, assisted officers with a case at Hannaford on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 25 at 6:48 p.m., police assisted responding to a suicide attempt on Sherry Road.
Jan. 26 at 8:39 a.m., someone involved in a car crash on Williston Road and Spear Street left the scene of the accident.
Jan. 26 at 1:58 p.m., police assisted a motorist near Trader Joe’s on Dorset Street.
Jan. 27 at 11:41 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Proctor Avenue.
Jan. 27 at 7:12 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Dorset Street.
Jan. 28 at 8:04 a.m., a case of fraud was reported at the Hannaford near the U-Mall.
Jan. 28 at 11:15 a.m., a car crash causing property damage but no injuries occurred on Dorset Street.
Jan. 28 at 4:50 p.m., police responded to Villages Green drive for a reported juvenile runaway.
Jan. 29 at 1:20 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Jan. 29 at 4:37 p.m., a car crash causing injuries occurred on Williston Road.
Jan. 30 at 1 and 5 p.m., police responded to two different car crashes involving property damage but no injuries on different stretches of Shelburne Road.
Jan. 30 at 7:59 p.m., a case of larceny was reported at the DoubleTree on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Daniel T. Pascoe, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested Jan. 24 with unlawful mischief (misdemeanor) and domestic assault.
Grayson Madsen, 18, of South Burlington was arrested Jan. 29 with aggravated assault.
