Jan. 2 at 12:10 a.m., officers checked on the welfare of someone on Harbor View Road.
Jan. 2 at 3:51 p.m., officers responded to the University Mall for a reported larceny.
Jan. 3 at 1:22 a.m., police responded to a reported robbery on Queen City Park Road.
Jan. 3 at 9:59 a.m., police responded to the Travelodge on Shelburne Road for a report of threats and harassment.
Jan. 3 at 1:16 p.m., police responded to Lime Kiln Road for a reported suicide attempt.
Jan. 4 at 11:28 a.m., police investigated a reported bad check at New England Automotive Repair on Williston Road.
Jan. 5 at 5:07 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication on Hayes Avenue.
Jan. 6 at 8:34 a.m., police responded to the Country Park Apartments on Hinesburg Road for a suspicious event.
Jan. 6 at 4:57 p.m., police assisted with a car crash that caused property damage but no injuries near the corner of Kennedy Drive and Williston Road.
Jan. 7 at 12:10 and 12:32 a.m., an officer cited a winter parking ban at North Twin Oaks Terrace and Grand View Drive.
Jan. 7 at 3:53 p.m., officers assisted another agency for a case at Best Western.
Jan. 8 at 3:45 p.m., officers assisted with a mental health issue on Stonehedge Drive.
Arrests:
Makenna J. Savoni, 20, of Williston, was arrested Jan. 5 for driving under the influence (first offense).
Nichole Brittany Strickland, 30, of Colchester, was arrested Jan. 6 for retail theft (misdemeanor) from Hannaford’s.
Mark Edward Sutton Jr., 22, of Montpelier, was arrested Jan. 6 for two counts of retail theft (misdeameanors) from Hannaford.
Cody Paquette, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested Jan. 6 with retail theft (misdemeanor) from Hannaford.
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of Burlington, was cited Jan. 9 with violating the conditions of her release.
Emma Rose Kirouac, 21, of South Burlington, was arrested Jan. 9 for domestic assault.
