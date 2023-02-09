Traffic stop: 18
Agency/public assists: 17
Alarm: 17
Welfare check: 16
Retail theft: 10
Directed patrol: 7
Field contact: 6
Noise violation: 5
Motor vehicle complaint: 6
Accident, property damage: 5
Disturbance: 5
Animal problem: 4
Stolen vehicle: 3
Suspicious event: 3
Domestic: 3
Total incidents: 185
Arrests:
Jan. 18 at 6:51 p.m., Richard A. West, 52, of Colchester, was arrested for felony retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 19 at 8:02 p.m., Jacob D. McKenna, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 30 at 9:56 p.m., Jamie A. Bunnell, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested for resisting arrest, unlawful restraint, second degree, and domestic assault on Lime Kiln Road.
Jan. 31 at 5:09 a.m., Lance A. Bartlett, 40, of Burlington, was arrested for petty larceny from a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property on Butler Drive.
Jan. 31 at 11:20 p.m., Weston M. Lunnie, 25, of Concord, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal, on Dorset Street.
Feb. 1 at 9:14 a.m., Marie A. Higley, 38, of South Burlington, was arrested for petty larceny from a building, residence or structure on Market Street.
Feb. 2 at 4:58 p.m., Lacey L. Partlow, 30, of Swanton, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Feb. 3 at 2:48 a.m., Richard A. Gonyea, 29, of Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on East Ave.
Feb. 4 at 11:34 p.m., Keisha A. Willard, 27, of Bristol, was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury resulting, grossly negligent operation, violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident on Quarry Hill Road.
Untimely deaths:
Jan. 31 at 4:27 p.m., police responded to Patchen Road for the death of David Burns, 86, of South Burlington.
Feb. 2 at 12:51 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for the death of Candis Perrault-Kjelleren, 65, of South Burlington.
The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
