Alarms: 11
Traffic stops: 4
Welfare checks: 6
Retail theft: 9
Accidents: 14
Directed patrol: 50
Total incidents: 192
Jan. 17 at 2:51 a.m., a person at the University Mall was issued a no-trespass order.
Jan. 17 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to a report of drugs at Cottage Grove Avenue.
Jan. 18 at 7:58 p.m., someone late reported an accident at the intersection of Dorset Street and Grandview Drive.
Jan. 18 at 1:22 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense at Williston Road.
Jan. 19 at 5:10 p.m., officers assisted another agency at Williston Road.
Jan. 19 at 8:37 p.m., officers assisted with a mental health issue at Dorset Street.
Jan. 20 at 9:28 a.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at 1660 Williston Road.
Jan. 20 at 9:32 p.m., police investigated a case of prostitution at 19 Gregory Drive.
Jan. 21 at 5:53 p.m., a resident at 12 Derby Circle accidentally called 911.
Jan. 22 at 1:59 a.m., officers assisted with a suicide attempt on Williston Road.
Jan. 22 at 6:20 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at 919 Shelburne Road.
Jan. 23 at 4:36 a.m., police responded to an alarm tripped at 175 Fairway Drive.
Jan. 23 at 1:48 p.m., police investigated a report of larceny at 45 Meadow Road.
Jan. 23 at 3:52 p.m., officers assisted with a juvenile incident at 622 Gregory Drive.
Arrest list:
Joshua J. Anderson, 33, of Essex Junction — arrested Jan. 18 for shoplifting.
Emily E. Johnson, 20, of Saint Albans — arrested Jan. 20 for simple assault and a hate-motivated crime.
Jonathan R. Narbonne, 32, of South Burlington — arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant.
Rory T. Walsh, 25, of Shelburne — arrested Jan. 21 for driving under the influence.
Neil J. Kirby, 44, who police said is living in temporary housing in South Burlington — arrested Jan. 21 for domestic assault.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
