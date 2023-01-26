Traffic stop: 22
Agency/public assists: 21
Retail theft: 11
Accident: property damage: 10
Suspicious event: 8
Alarm: 7
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Disturbance: 6
Welfare check: 4
Noise violation: 4
Total incidents: 162
Arrests:
Jan. 12 at 2:48 p.m., Andre J. Martel Jr., 38, of South Burlington, was arrested for two instances of retail theft, one misdemeanor and one felony, on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 19 at 12:35 p.m., Leah Ann Martel, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Stonehedge Drive.
Jan. 19 at 8:18 p.m., Kayla M. Palmer, 28, of Berlin, was arrested on an in-state warrant, felony possession of stolen property, aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury resulting, grand larceny and leaving the scene of an accident at Hinesburg Road and Kennedy Drive.
Jan. 21 at 2:25 a.m., Kenny K. Whitehouse, 34, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road.
Top incidents:
Jan. 17 at 1:41 a.m., police were called to a suspicious event on Hayes Avenue.
Jan. 17 at 7:01 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 17 at 8:42 a.m., an accident at Hinesburg Road and Kennedy Drive resulted in property damage.
Jan. 17 at 1:51 p.m., two reports of retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 17 at 7:16 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 17 at 11:28 p.m., a robbery took place on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 18 at 9:25 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Lime Kiln Road.
Jan. 18 at 11:55 a.m., police assisted a member of the public on Four Sisters Road
Jan. 18 at 5:37 p.m., threats were reported from White Street.
Jan. 19 at 9:01 a.m., police are investigating a report of child abuse from Swift Street.
Jan. 19 at 10:07 a.m., police were called to Market Street for a juvenile problem.
Jan. 19 at 11:42 a.m., another accident that resulted in property damage, this time at Patchen Road and White Street.
Jan. 19 at 4:23 p.m., police served paperwork on Green Tree Drive.
Jan. 20 at 12:26 a.m., people were making too much noise on Dorset Street.
Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m., a suspicious event was reported from Delaware Street.
Jan. 20 at 7:15 p.m., police assisted youth services on a call on Battery Street.
Jan. 21 at 2:25 a.m., police made an arrest on an active warrant on Williston Road.
Jan. 21 at 11:44 a.m., police served a trespass order on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 21 at 9:48 p.m., police are investigating a report of domestic assault on Swift Street.
Jan. 22 at 11:53 a.m., back-to-back disturbance reports, the first on Garden Street, and another following at 1:24 p.m. on Market Street.
Jan. 22 at 7:43 p.m., a report of a suicidal person on Market Street.
Jan. 22 at 9:57 p.m., a suspicious event was reported at White Street and Patchen Road.
Untimely deaths:
Jan. 20 at 12:03 p.m., police responded to Logwood Street for the death of Judith Niquette, 70, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
