Total incidents: 181
Winter parking bans: 38
Alarms: 21
Welfare checks: 13
Agency assists: 12
Car crashes (property damage): 11
Traffic stops: 8
Larceny: 7
Noise: 6
911 hang-ups: 6
Patrols: 4
Incidents:
Jan. 16 between 1:36 and 3:54 a.m., police issued 20 winter parking ban citations on Grandview Drive, East Terrace, Tanglewood Drive, Cabot Court and South Beach Road, to name a few.
Jan. 16 at 12:44 p.m., someone reported their vehicle stolen from Midland Avenue.
Jan. 17 at 9:20 a.m., an alarm was tripped at Airport Drive.
Jan. 17 at 12:55 p.m., K9 Rush assisted on a case near Haydenberry and Acorn drives.
Jan. 17 at 7:21 p.m., an officer checked the welfare of someone at a residence on Market Street.
Jan. 18 at 11:33 a.m., police investigated a case of reported fraud on Green Tree Drive.
Jan. 18 at 9:27 p.m., someone reported an animal problem on Peterson Terrace.
Jan. 19 at 2:48 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary from a residence on Patchen Road.
Jan. 19 at 5:19 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Crispin Drive.
Jan. 20 at 6:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
Jan. 20 at 12:53 p.m., a car involved in a crash on Dorset Street reportedly left the scene of the accident.
Jan. 20 at 8:56 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road and Lindenwood Drive for a car crash that caused property damage but no injuries.
Jan. 21 at 10:37 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Kennedy Drive and Timber Lane.
Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 22 between 1:38 and 2:43 a.m., police responded to three alarms on Shelburne Road, Green Mountain Drive and to a different residence on Shelburne Road.
Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist near the University Mall.
Jan. 22 at 6:18 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Arrests:
Travis J. Royer, 39, of Burlington, was arrested Jan. 17 with simple assault.
Emma K. John, 27, of Burlington, was arrested Jan. 21 for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.