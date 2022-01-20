Total incidents: 255
Winter parking ban: 65
Alarms: 24
Traffic stops: 11
Agency assists: 11
Retail theft: 10
Welfare checks: 10
Car crashes (property damage): 8
Larceny: 8
Mental health issues: 4
Stolen vehicles: 3
Incidents:
Jan. 10 at 9:56 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 189 Exit 1 near the Burlington border.
Jan. 10 at 7:01 p.m., K9 Rush assisted on a case on North Avenue.
Jan. 11 at 8:56 a.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Dorset Street.
Jan. 11 at 8:07 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Market Street.
Jan. 12 at 2:52 p.m., police investigated a fraudulent check reported at Northfield Savings bank on Williston Road.
Jan. 12 at 7:34 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism at Vermont Moving Company on Meadowland Drive.
Jan. 12 at 9:55 p.m., police investigated a prostitution case.
Jan. 13 at 9:41 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Hinesburg Road and Fox Run Lane.
Jan. 13 at 8:01 p.m., police responded to a reported animal problem on Stonehedge Drive.
Jan. 14 between 2:30 and 4 p.m., police responded to seven winter parking ban complaints on Derby Circle, Grand View Drive, North Twin Oaks Terrace, Hayes Avenue, Valley Ridge Road, Dairy Lane and Larch Road.
Jan. 14 at 11:37 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Jan. 14 at 3:41 p.m., a driver reportedly left the scene of a car crash near Kennedy Drive and Dorset Street.
Jan. 14 at 10:22 p.m., police responded to a reported domestic incident on Quarry Hill Road.
Jan. 15 at 8:20 p.m., police checked the welfare of someone on Birch Street.
Jan. 15 at 10:14 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Jan. 16 at 4:42 and 6 a.m., police responded to two alarms tripped at Gracey’s Store and Deli on Williston Road.
Jan. 16 at 3:31 p.m., someone at the University Mall called 911 but hung up.
Jan. 17 at 7:24 a.m., someone late reported a car crash that had happened on Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 17 at 5:17 p.m., police responded to a residence on Mills Avenue for a reported burglary.
Arrests:
Angela J. Kirouac, 47, of South Burlington, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
Dimas Ocasio, 45, of Winooski, was arrested Jan. 11 for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Kevin J. Donaldson, 43, of Burlington, was arrested Jan. 11 on an in-state warrant.
Patrick R. Fortner, 31, of Colchester, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with his second and subsequent DUI and leaving the scene of a car accident.
Death investigations:
Jan. 10, police responded to the untimely death of Celia Pratt, 60, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
Jan. 17, police responded to the untimely death of Kenneth Graves, 75, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
