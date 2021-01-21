Accidents: 13
Welfare checks: 10
Threats/harassment: 9
Alarms: 9
Retail theft: 8
Traffic stops: 4
Total incidents: 222
Arrests:
Vicki L. Billings, 47, of Burlington — arrested for shoplifting at University Mall on Jan. 10.
Gloria Flintrop, 66, of South Burlington— arrested for shoplifting at University Mall on Jan. 12.
Teresa A. Gunn, 55, of Essex— arrested on a warrant on Jan. 12.
Mark E. Halpin, 55, of South Burlington— arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Jan. 15.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski— arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Jan. 15.
Incidents:
Jan. 10 at 1:06 p.m., police discovered David Lloyd, 62, of South Burlington, dead near Elsom Parkway. The medical examiner is determining cause of death.
Jan. 10 at 3:14 p.m., police conducted a welfare check to check on someone at Overlook Drive.
Jan. 11 at 7:34 a.m., someone late reported an accident on Williston Road to police.
Jan. 11 at 11:33 a.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense on Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 11 at 1:07 p.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Allen Road.
Jan. 11 at 7:32 p.m., police investigated a report of a juvenile runaway on Barrett Street.
Jan. 12 at 11:26 a.m., officers responded to a report of threats and harassment on Community Drive.
Jan. 12 at 7:38 p.m., police received a report of intoxication at 1110 Shelburne Road.
Jan. 13 at 10:40 a.m., officers assisted in a dispute between citizens at 2 Green Tree Drive.
Jan. 13 at 3:31 p.m., police investigated an incident of larceny at 90 Bayberry Lane.
Jan. 14 at 6:07 a.m., police responded to a suicide attempt on Williston Road.
Jan. 14 at 10:53 a.m., through the police department’s Project Good Morning, officers checked on a participant at 1485 Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 15 at 12:43 a.m., officers directed patrol at 1068 Williston Road.
Jan. 15 at 11:28 a.m., someone reported their vehicle was stolen at 1620 Shelburne Road.
Jan. 15 at 3:20 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue at Olde Orchard Park.
Jan. 16 at 8:14 a.m., officers responded to an accident that caused property damage but no injuries, at Allen Road and Karen Drive.
Jan. 16 at 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a second accident, with no injuries but property damage, at 41 Hinesburg Road.
Jan. 16 at 3:29 p.m., police responded to a report of an overdose on Commerce Avenue.
Jan. 16 at 10:59 p.m., officers assisted a motorist on Van Sicklen and Hinesburg Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity.
