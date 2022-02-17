Total incidents: 209
Patrols: 19
Public assists: 17
Alarms: 16
Welfare checks: 15
Mental health issues: 14
Traffic stops: 11
Car crashes (property damage only): 10
Larceny: 7
Retail theft: 6
Incidents:
Feb. 6 at 12:23 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard near the intersection of Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Feb. 6 at 4:29 p.m., police trespassed someone from Al’s French Frys.
Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Patchen Road and White Street.
Feb. 7 at 12:13 p.m., police assisted a motorist near Williston Road and White Street.
Feb. 7 at 5:59 p.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a reported juvenile runaway.
Feb. 8 at 10:19 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check for a resident of Stonington Circle.
Feb. 8 at 4:20 p.m., a case of retail theft was reported at the University Mall.
Feb. 9 at 5:16 a.m., another case of retail theft was reported, this time at the Mobil on Williston Road.
Feb. 9 at 11:50 a.m., police investigated a report of larceny from Dorset Street.
Feb. 10 at 8:41 a.m., police investigated a case of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Dorset Street.
Feb. 10 at 2:40 p.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Cottage Grove Avenue.
Feb. 11 at 2:07 p.m., police investigated a computer crime at the station.
Feb. 12 at 6:12 a.m., police assisted with a reported mental health issue near the Lime Kiln Road bridge.
Feb. 12 at 3:53 p.m., K9 officer Rush assisted with a case on Iby Street.
Feb. 12 at 6:51 p.m., police responded to Williston Road for a car crash involving injuries.
Feb. 13 at 12:31 a.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a noise complaint.
Feb. 13 at 3:38 a.m., someone accidentally dialed 911.
Arrests:
Andrew J. Verner, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
An unnamed juvenile was arrested for grossly negligent operation of a vehicle, excessive speed and a felony for eluding a police officer while driving in a grossly negligent manner.
Robert G. Linton, 48, of South Burlington, arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Wendy Many, 52, of Williston, was arrested for domestic assault.
Derek E. Hardy, 48, of Newport City, was arrested for driving while under criminal license suspension, unlawful mischief, negligent operation, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest and as a fugitive from justice.
Michael S. Ward, 31, of Essex Junction, was arrested for disorderly conduct and false alarms to public safety.
