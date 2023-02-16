Directed patrol: 21
Alarm: 16
Traffic stop: 15
Welfare check: 11
Retail theft: 9
Disturbance: 9
Suspicious event: 8
Trespass: 8
Accident: property damage: 7
Suicidal person: 6
Total incidents: 195
Arrests:
Rebecca L. Irving, 38, of Stoughton, Mass., was arrested for unlawful mischief on Swift Street.
Chapman Y. Smith, 40, of Colchester, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Mikkel J. Bjerregaard, 25, of Burlington, was arrested for failure to return a rented or leased motor vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Heath A. Furtado, 41, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Laurie A. Slingerland, 54, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Garden Street.
Sean M. Durkin, 52, of Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on N. Willard and Pearl streets.
Joselyn E. Chambers, 41, of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Main Street.
Top incidents:
Feb. 6 at 10:46 a.m., lost — or found — property on Ruth Street.
Feb. 6 at 4:07 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly stolen on Williston Road.
Feb. 7 at 1:48 a.m., police are investigating an noise ordinance violation on Farrell Street.
Feb. 7 at 8:18 a.m., on Gregory Drive, police took an accident report for insurance purposes.
Feb. 8 at 4 a.m., police are investigating an aggravated assault on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 8 at 1:44 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Baldwin Avenue. They were called back eight minutes later for a similar report.
Feb. 9 at 5:46 p.m., two sex trafficking reports were made from Gregory Drive. The second was at 6:01 p.m., Police closed both cases.
Feb. 10 at 12:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on Woodthrush Circle.
Feb. 10 at 1:51 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident at Shelburne and Fayette roads.
Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m., police performed a vacant house check on Fairway Drive.
Feb. 10 at 10:17 p.m., a suspicious event is being investigating on Hayes Avenue.
Feb. 11 at 12:45 p.m., a simple assault was reported from Central Avenue.
Feb. 12 at 8:20 a.m., police helped a suicidal person on Lime Kiln Road.
