Total incidents: 199
Suicide attempts: 2
Mental health issues: 5
Welfare checks: 7
Alarms: 11
Traffic stops: 16
Directed patrol: 26
Incidents:
Feb. 28 at 9:12 a.m., police assisted an agency at 465 Quarry Hill Road.
March 1 at 2:17 p.m., someone reported a case of identity theft at 90 Ledge Way.
March 1 at 6:57 p.m., police responded to an animal problem at 49 Airport Parkway.
March 2 at 9:56 a.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at 1314 Williston Road.
March 2 at 1:13 p.m., police investigated a case of retail theft at the University Mall.
March 3 at 9:11 a.m., someone reported a case of fraud at 5 Ruth St.
March 3 at 2:56 p.m., police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1675 Shelburne Road.
March 4 at 9:55 a.m., someone called in to report an accident at 370 Farrell St. that had happened at an earlier time.
March 4 at 12:50 p.m., police assisted a motorist near the intersection of Dorset Street and Interstate 189 headed east.
March 5 at 5:29 a.m., police got a call about unsecured premises near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Stafford Street.
March 5 at 4:40 p.m., officers assisted with an overdose on Williston Road.
March 6 at 11:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of larceny at 388 Shelburne Road.
March 6 at 7:32 p.m., a K9 officer assisted police on Executive Drive.
Arrests:
Jamie Bunnell, 38, of Milton — arrested Feb. 28 for first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Nicole Sourdiff, 39, of Burlington — arrested Feb. 28 for domestic assault.
Jon Narbonne, 32, of South Burlington — arrested March 1 on a warrant.
Kenneth Evans, 35, who police say is homeless — arrested March 2 for domestic assault and unlawful restraint in the second degree.
Robert Merchant, 48, of Burlington — arrested March 4 for domestic assault.
Austin Robtoy, 21, of Stowe — arrested March 5 on a warrant.
Kwini Hardy, 31, of South Burlington — arrested March 5 for reckless endangerment.
