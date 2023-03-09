Agency / public assists: 26
Traffic stop: 20
Accident: property damage: 15
Alarm: 14
Motor vehicle complaint: 10
Welfare check: 13
Larceny from motor vehicle: 7
Trespass: 7
Winter parking ban: 6
Domestic: 5
Disturbance: 5
Retail theft: 4
Total incidents: 211
Arrests:
Jan. 11 at 3:53 p.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 19 at 8:03 p.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 23 at 3:24 p.m., Jonnie M. Thompson, 25, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 23 at 3:24 p.m., Mark Edward Sutton Jr., 23, of Montpelier, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m., Stephanie Desautels, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Shelburne Road.
March 1 at 8:46 a.m., Steven B. Laramee, 65, of Enosburg, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Kimball Avenue.
March 3 at 7:27 p.m., Jillian Schultz, 38, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft on Dorset Street.
March 3 at 9:10 p.m., Jacob L. Spencer, 36, of Sutton, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Top incidents:
Feb. 28 at 5:16 p.m., police are investigating a report of fraud on Farrell Street.
Feb. 28 at 11:14 p.m., threats were reported from Cinda Street. Police are investigating.
March 1 at 8:27 a.m., an overdose was reported from Williston Road.
March 1 at 8:46 a.m., police responded to an accident on Kimball Avenue that resulted in injuries.
March 2 at 12:34 a.m., police investigated a report of domestic abuse on Williston Road.
March 2 at 3:08 a.m., another report of domestic assault, this time on Dorset Street.
March 2 at 11:22 a.m., an overdose was reported from Shelburne Road.
March 2 at 4:05 p.m., police are investigating a report of someone violating a restraining order on Shelburne Road.
March 3 at 1:08 a.m., police enforced the winter parking ban in the East area.
March 3 at 8:30 a.m., an accident resulted in property damage at Dorset and Market streets.
March 3 at 4:26 p.m., police are investigating a drug possession on Williston Road.
March 4 at 3:26 a.m., police-directed patrol on Stonington Circle.
March 4 at 1:57 p.m., a sex crime was reported on Shelburne Road.
March 4 at 9:20 p.m., an investigation into an embezzlement on Shelburne Road is pending.
March 5 at 1:34 p.m., an animal was causing a problem on Central Avenue.
