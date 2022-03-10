Total incidents: 158
Car crashes (property damage): 16
Alarms: 11
Traffic stops: 10
Disturbances: 9
Agency assists: 8
Larceny: 7
Domestics: 7
Mental health issues: 3
Incidents:
Feb. 27 at 11:15 a.m., police responded to Market Street for a report of a domestic incident.
Feb. 27 at 9:47 p.m., someone reported a case of threats and harassment on Farrell Street.
Feb. 28 at 4:10 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Kirby Road and Lilly Lane.
Feb. 28 at 8:04 p.m., a juvenile reportedly ran away from Allen Road.
March 1 at 10:22 a.m., K9 officer, Rush, helped the department with a case on North Avenue.
March 1 at 2:17 p.m., police served a trespass order to an individual from Healthy Living Market and Cafe.
March 2 at 8:27 and 8:37 a.m., two different car crashes were reported after the fact, one in the Al’s French Frys parking lot and the latter near the corner of Hayes Avenue and Hinesburg Road.
March 2 at 2 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Central Avenue.
March 3 at 10:43 a.m., police investigated a report of child abuse and neglect.
March 3 at 1:39 p.m., a car crash that caused property damage, but no injuries occurred near Moe’s Southwest Grill on Williston Road.
March 4 at 2:12 a.m., police responded to the Burger King on Shelburne Road for a reported theft of service.
March 4 at 1:51 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
March 5 at 10:41 a.m., an officer assisted the public on Barrett Street.
March 5 at 1:08 p.m., an officer checked on the wellbeing of someone on Sherry Road.
Arrests:
Zane D. Davison, 27, of Hardwick, was arrested March 1 for domestic assault.
Ryan J. Lamothe, 42, of South Burlington, was arrested March 1 for domestic assault and driving under the influence, second offense.
Jeffrey W. Finnegan Jr., 27, of Wheelock, was arrested on an in-state warrant March 6.
