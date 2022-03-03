Total incidents: 194
Car crashes (property damage): 19
Alarms: 14
Retail theft: 12
Welfare checks: 10
Public assists: 9
Disturbances: 8
Traffic stops: 7
Unlawful mischief/vandalism: 4
Overdose: 1
Incidents:
Feb. 21 at 1:46 a.m., police aided with a mental health issue on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 21 at 3:51 p.m., police responded to Al’s French Frys for a reported assault.
Feb. 22 at 7:19 a.m., someone late reported a car crash on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 22 at 12:12 p.m., police lent assistance with a reported suicide attempt on Shelburne Street.
Feb. 22 at 4:01 p.m., an officer checked the wellbeing of a resident on Farrell Street.
Feb. 23 at 11:12 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Kimball Avenue and Old Farm Road.
Feb. 23 at 5:35 p.m., a car crash causing injuries occurred near Gregory Drive and Williston Road.
Feb. 24 at 9:54 a.m., police trespassed someone from Gracey’s Store and Deli.
Feb. 24 at 1:46 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for a report of retail theft.
Feb. 25 at 10:08 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a report of intoxication.
Feb. 25 at 4:21 p.m., an officer assisted a motorist on Dorset Street.
Feb. 26 at 8:20 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard in Williston Road.
Feb. 26 at 9:48 p.m., a missing person was reported from Market Street.
Feb. 27 at 3:58 p.m., a car crash causing property damage, but no injuries occurred on Allen Road.
Feb. 27 at 8:11 p.m., police responded to Williston Road for a report of larceny.
Feb. 28 at 12:20 a.m., police responded to Cottage Grove Avenue for a domestic incident.
Feb. 28 at 3:52 p.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Arrests:
William J. Rock II, 26, of Colchester, was arrested Feb. 27 for domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
William C. McDonald, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested Feb. 23 for violating conditions of release.
Tiara D. Washington, 30, of Albany, NY, was arrested Feb. 21 for possession of stolen property (felony), operating a vehicle without owner consent and grand larceny.
Susan A. Tucker, 33, of Milton, was arrested Feb. 18 for domestic assault.
Devin R. Coolidge, 40, of Burlington, was arrested Jan. 24 for burglary.
