Mental health issues: 3
Retail theft: 6
Welfare checks: 7
Alarms: 22
Directed patrol: 28
Traffic stops: 33
Total incidents: 214
Incidents:
Feb. 21 at 4:15 p.m., officers assisted a motorist at 1004 Spear St.
Feb. 21 at 5:45 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident at 110 Kennedy Drive.
Feb. 22 at 1:23 p.m., Virginia Morgan, 79, of South Burlington was found dead at her residence on Lime Kiln Road. The medical examiner determined that she died of natural causes.
Feb. 22 at 7:08 p.m., police investigated a burglary at the Dorset Commons Apartments.
Feb. 23 at 1:37 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense on Dorset Street.
Feb. 23 at 7:06 p.m., officers aided in a juvenile problem on Spear Street.
Feb. 24 at 10:13 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident at 215 Dorset St.
Feb. 24 at 11:46 a.m., police responded to Timberlane Pediatrics for a report of threats and harassment.
Feb. 24 at 2:28 p.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn on Williston Road for a report of a disturbance.
Feb. 25 at 1:09 a.m., police directed patrol at Keari Lane.
Feb. 25 at 3:05 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint at 550 Spear St.
Feb. 25 at 10:35 p.m., an alarm was tripped at Midas in South Burlington.
Feb. 26 at 7:35 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Howard Center Chittenden clinic in South Burlington.
Feb. 26 at 6:21 p.m., police assisted another agency at 189 Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 27 at 6:33 a.m., someone at the Holiday Inn called 9-1-1 and hung up.
Feb. 27 at 12:08 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication at 104 Hayes Avenue.
Arrests:
Elizabeth Morris, 23, of Essex Junction — arrested Feb. 21 for driving under the influence.
Christopher D. Oneil, 33, of Burlington — arrested Feb. 22 for retail theft at the University Mall.
Justin James Perdue, 30, of Burlington — arrested Feb. 22 on three warrants.
Deborah L. McCusker, 66, of South Burlington — arrested Feb. 23 for driving under the influence.
Christopher Farrow, 33, of Jericho — arrested Feb. 26 on out-of-state warrants as a fugitive from justice.
Leonard J. Crowley, 49, of South Burlington — arrested Feb. 27 for domestic assault.
