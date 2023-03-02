Total incidents Feb. 13-20: 186
Total incidents Feb. 21-26: 228
April 6, 2022, at 5:55 p.m., Ethan L. Villemaire, 31, of Milton, was arrested for larceny from a person on Dorset Street.
Nov. 11, 2022, at 7:16 a.m., Austin B. Robinson, 30, of Colchester, was arrested for unlawful mischief on Dorset Street.
Dec. 19, 2022, Rafael Nunez Perez, 29, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested for identity theft on Williston Road.
Jan. 17 at 1:51 p.m., Richard A. West, 52, of Colchester, was arrested for felony retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Jan. 18 at 6:11 p.m., Ryan S. Orvis, 44, of Hinesburg, was arrested for identify theft and uttering a forged instrument on Williston Road.
Feb. 4 at 9:50 a.m., Shawntaya R. Miles, 20, of Burlington, was arrested for identity theft, false pretenses and false impersonation on Grandview Drive.
Feb. 8 at 8:42 p.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 14 at 3:57 p.m., Zachary William Dalley, 41, of Berlin, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for giving false information to a police officer on Hinesburg Road.
Feb. 15 at 11:57 a.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for felony retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 15 at noon, Elisa Loralie Fuller, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Feb. 15 at 9:56 p.m., Lawrence G. Ritchie, 51, of Essex Junction, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Williston Road and East Avenue.
Feb. 16 at 5 p.m., Cody L. Paquette, 28, of Shelburne, was arrested for grand larceny, operation of a motor vehicle without consent, and felony possession of stolen property on Dorset Street.
Feb. 17 at 1:33 p.m., Joshua A. Tripp, 34, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 18 at 2:55 a.m., A.J. Fernandez-Olivarz, 24, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and resisting arrest on Williston Road.
Feb. 18 at 7:43 a.m., Bradley Daniel Mahoney, 28, of Swanton, was arrested on an in-state warrant on the Williston Road overpass.
Feb. 19 at 11:54 p.m., Wayne Donald Decor, 34, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 19 at 11:54 p.m., Brittany Lynn Knight, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 19 at 9:54 p.m., Tess Ann Devino, 47, of Alburgh, was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, credit card/ATM fraud, identify theft, and petit larceny from a building, residence or structure on Dorset Street.
Feb. 22 at 8:01 p.m., Judd T. Kaufman, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for domestic assault on Allen Road.
Feb. 23 at 2:55 a.m., Brandon L. Gestner, 27, of Shelburne, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 23 at 6:06 a.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for felony retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft on Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 23 at 12:54 p.m., Mark Edward Sutton Jr., 23, of Montpelier, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 23 at 3:51 p.m., Harley D. MacDonald, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for misdemeanor retail theft and violating conditions of release on Hannaford Drive.
Feb. 23 at 5:50 p.m., Rochelle D. Adams, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 24 at 3:05 a.m., Talya A. Morea, 21, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and resisting arrest on Main and Spear streets.
Feb. 23 at 12:54 p.m., Jonnie M. Thompson, 25, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Untimely death:
Feb. 18 at 4:36 p.m., police responded to Allen Road for the death of Beverly Ann Prindle, 85, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.