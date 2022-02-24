Total incidents: 159
Retail theft: 12
Alarms: 11
Car crashes (property damage): 11
Suspicious events: 9
Welfare checks: 8
Agency assists: 7
Disturbances: 7
Traffic stops: 6
Animal problems: 6
Juvenile problems: 5
Mental health issues: 4
Missing persons: 1
Incidents:
Feb. 13 at 9:12 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Swift Street.
Feb. 13 at 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of illegal dumping at a residence on Dorset Street.
Feb. 14 at 9:44 a.m., an officer checked the well-being of someone on Andrews Avenue.
Feb. 14 at 4:35 and 5:51 p.m., officers responded to two reports of retail theft at the University Mall.
Feb. 15 at 4:24 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue at Healthy Living Market on Dorset Street.
Feb. 15 at 7:23 p.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Berkely Street.
Feb. 16 at 3:24 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Feb. 16 at 8:11 p.m., police investigated reported property damage on Dorset Street.
Feb. 17 at 6:43 a.m., someone complained of noise on Market Street.
Feb. 17 at 12:18 p.m., someone late reported a car crash that had occurred on Timber Lane.
Feb. 18 at 9:42 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Country Club Drive East.
Feb. 18 at 2:09 p.m., police responded to a report of retail theft from Goodwill on Shelburne Road.
Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard near Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Feb. 19 at 7:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Dorset and Market streets.
Feb. 20 at 8:35 a.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Airport Parkway.
Feb. 20 at 1:12 p.m., police responded to a disturbance on Kinsington Street.
Arrests:
Michael S. Ward, 32 of Essex Junction, was arrested Feb. 13 for false alarms to public safety and disorderly conduct.
Kenneth D. Howard, 30, of South Burlington, was arrested Feb. 17 for simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Jordan E. Martin, 30, of Morristown, was arrested on an in-state warrant Feb. 20.
Joshua T. Osborne, 34, of Essex, was arrested Feb. 19 for domestic assault.
