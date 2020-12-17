Accidents: 18
Alarms: 9
Fraud: 4
Retail theft: 8
Traffic stops: 9
Welfare checks: 13
Total incidents: 207
Dec. 6 at 1:37 p.m., police responded to a report of illegal dumping at Woodside Drive.
Dec. 6 at 2:29 p.m., responded to a disturbance at Dorset Street.
Dec. 7 at 7:56 a.m., police investigated an untimely death at Bower Street, identifying the person as 75-year-old Rose Avorkliyah. The death was not suspicious and the cause is still being determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
Dec. 7 at 11:46 a.m., police conducted a welfare check at Williston Road.
Dec. 7 at 12:22 p.m., police responded to a report of identity theft at Golf Course Road.
Dec. 8 at 12:18 a.m., police enforced the winter parking ban at South Area.
Dec. 8 at 7:49 p.m., police enforced a case of someone driving under the influence at the I-89 overpass near Williston Road.
Dec. 9 at 7:34 a.m., police assisted with a motor vehicle complaint at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Dec. 9 at 7:52 p.m., police responded to a report of trespassing at Joy Drive.
Dec. 10 at 12:36 a.m., responded to a report of intoxication at Queen City Park Road.
Dec. 10 at 1:48 a.m., police responded to an accident which caused injury at Spear Street and Main Street in Burlington.
Dec. 10 at 5:12 p.m., police responded to an accident which caused property damage at Hinesburg Road and Kennedy Drive.
Dec. 11 at 9:20 p.m., police responded to a report of fireworks on Williston Road.
Dec. 12 at 3:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Shelburne Road.
Dec. 12 at 9:44 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary at 833 Queen City Park Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.