Total incidents: 206
Traffic stops: 16
Welfare checks: 14
Disturbances: 12
Retail theft: 11
Crashes (property damage): 10
Incidents:
Dec. 6 at 4:46 p.m., police responded to Cottage Grover Avenue for a report of larceny.
Dec. 7 11:31 a.m., a car crash causing property damage with no injuries on Williston Road.
Dec. 7 at 3:52 p.m., police investigated a case of fraud at Kennedy Drive.
Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m., someone reported a vehicle stolen on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 8 at 7:13 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Dec. 9 at 10:06 a.m., an officer conducted a Project Good Morning check on Stonehedge Drive.
Dec. 9 at 11:11 a.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 9 at 5:10 p.m., police investigated a reported disturbance at Olde Orchard Park.
Dec. 10 at 3:59 p.m., a car crash causing injury occurred on Hinesburg Road.
Dec. 10 at 7:23 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment on Proctor Avenue.
Dec. 11 at 12:35 p.m., police responded to the University Mall for reported retail theft.
Dec. 11 at 4:51 p.m., police responded to Williston Road for reported public intoxication.
Dec. 12 at 12:07 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a reported animal problem.
Arrests:
Christopher X. Moxhet, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release.
Jennifer M. Ciobanu, 41, of South Burlington was arrested for aggravated domestic assault.
Aaron James Schroyer, 46, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Victoria ScrippsCarmody, 31, of Charlotte, was arrested for possessing over 25 grams of cocaine.
Nicholas L. Campbell, 30, of Montpelier was arrested as a person prohibited from possessing firearms, violating conditions of release and violating an abuse prevention order.
Michael Spencer, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.