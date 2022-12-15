Agency/public assists: 24
Traffic stop: 23
Larceny from motor vehicle: 13
Alarm: 12
Trespass: 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 12
Retail theft: 11
Noise violation: 10
Suspicious event: 10
Welfare check: 10
Accident: property damage: 9
Fraud: 8
Larcency from structure: 6
Disturbance: 5
Total incidents: 244
Arrests:
Oct. 31 at 2:53 p.m., Mark Badie, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested for second degree aggravated domestic assault on Dorset Street.
Nov. 17 at 10:16 a.m., Mark Badie, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested for making a false statement as to financial ability, uttering a forged instrument, false pretenses and writing bad checks on Swift Street.
Dec. 6 at 3:38 p.m., Christopher Atnip, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Garden Street.
Dec. 8 at 7:23 a.m., Mekhi Rason-Jay Murphy, 24, of Loganville, Ga., was arrested for negligent operation, accessory after the fact and felony possession of stolen property on Hannaford Drive.
Nov. 8 at 7:23 a.m., Lovell Ambrister, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested for resisting arrest, felony retail theft and felony possession of stolen property on Hannaford Drive.
Top incidents:
Dec. 5 at 12:14 a.m., police checked out a report of too much noise on Farrell Street.
Dec. 5 at 9:39 a.m., a fraud is under investigation from a report on Park Street.
Dec. 5 at 1:27 p.m., an accident on Hidden Meadow Lane and Hinesburg Road resulted in property damage. Another accident an hour later, at 2:37 p.m. on Dorset Street, also resulted in property damage. The latter accident is under investigation.
Dec. 5 at 4:23 p.m., police closed a report of fraud on Eastwood Drive.
Dec. 5 at 8:55 p.m., police were called to deal with a “juvenile problem.”
Dec. 5 at 11:05 p.m., police are looking into a report of a disturbance on Sherry Road.
Dec. 6 at 6:56 a.m., police performed a sex offender registry compliance check on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Williston Road. Police are investigating.
Dec. 6 at 1:24 p.m., an animal was causing trouble on Central Avenue.
Dec. 6 at 2:05 p.m., an embezzlement on Williston Road is being investigated.
Dec. 6 at 9:53 p.m., police were called to a domestic dispute on Lime Kiln Road.
Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., threats were reported on Dorset Street.
Dec. 7 at 4:19 p.m., a simple assault on Williston Road is being looking into.
Dec. 7 at 9:16 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Shelburne Road, and police closed the matter.
Dec. 8 at 12:04 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Patchen Road.
Dec. 8 at 6:46 a.m., police are investigating someone for driving will intoxicated on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 8 at 9:38 a.m., a missing person report was closed on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 8 at 10 11 a.m., on Dorset Street, someone reported they had been the victim of a larceny.
Dec. 8 at 1:47 p.m., another driver left the scene of an accident, this time on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 8 at 4:35 p.m., an accident at Lindenwood Drive and Shelburne Road resulted in damage to property.
Dec. 9 at 12:56 a.m., noise ordinance violation on Dorset Street.
Dec. 9 at 8:53 a.m., someone stole items from a vehicle on Kennedy Drive. A second report came in minutes later, at 9:07 a.m.
Dec. 9 at 10:12 a.m., a fraud was reported on Birch Lane.
Dec. 9 at 5:32 and 5:55 p.m., back-to-back suspicious events were reported on Williston Road.
Dec. 10 at 9:06 a.m., a report of some type of domestic assault came into police.
Dec. 10 at 4 p.m., welfare check on Dorset Street.
Dec. 10 at 11:18 p.m., noisy folks resulted in a visit from the police on Farrell Street.
Dec. 11 at 3:21 p.m., another problem animal, this time on Moss Glen Lane.
Dec. 11 at 5:13 p.m., a domestic situation arose on Larkin Way.
Dec. 11 at 5:40 p.m., illegal dumping on Hannaford Drive.
Dec. 11 at 11:20 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Brewer Parkway and Shelburne Road.
