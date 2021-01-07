Total incidents: 179
Alarms: 14
Accidents: 11
Welfare checks: 9
Trespasses: 10
Untimely Deaths:
Geraldine Weiss, 92 — cause of death unknown, medical examiner pending
Dennis Drew, 59 — cause of death unknown, medical examiner pending
Brenna Reynolds, 47 — cause of death unknown, medical examiner pending
Arrests:
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski — arrested for violating an abuse of prevention order, two counts
Hans K. Rumble, 40, of Rutland — arrested for possessing stolen property and aggravated driving of a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Jonnie M. Thompson, 23, of Waterbury — arrested for manufacturing, possessing, selling a tool to disable or remove an anti-theft device from merchandise and giving false information to a police officer
Dec. 27 at 12:04 a.m., police officers investigated a report of someone leaving the scene of an accident at White Street and Airport Parkway.
Dec. 27 at 5:13 a.m., officers investigated a disturbance at Williston Road.
Dec. 28 at 10:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of intoxication at the overpass on Williston Road.
Dec. 28 at 5:40 p.m., officers investigated reports of retail theft at University Mall on Dorset Street.
Dec. 29 at 6:57 a.m., police assisted a motorist at Shelburne Road and Imperial Drive.
Dec. 29 at 4:12 p.m., police responded to a juvenile problem at Market Street.
Dec. 30 at 11:31 a.m., police responded to reports of an animal problem at Lime Kiln Road.
Dec. 31 at 10:42 a.m., police received a report of fraud at Myers Court.
Dec. 31 at 12:03 p.m., a report of a missing person was filed with police.
Dec. 31 at 4:02 p.m., police investigated a report of a sex offense at Quarry Hill Road.
Jan. 1 at 4:33 p.m., a K-9 assisted police in investigating near exit 11 of I-89.
Jan. 2 at 6:03 a.m., police received a report of drugs at Gregory Drive.
Jan. 2 at 11:29 p.m., police facilitated a citizen dispute at Dorset Street.
