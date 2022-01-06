Total Incidents: 172
Winter parking ban: 24
Alarms: 17
Agency assists: 13
Welfare checks: 9
Traffic stops: 8
Car crashes (property damage): 8
Suspicious events: 7
Larceny: 5
Project Good Morning checks: 5
Mental health issues: 4
Domestic incidents: 3
Incidents:
Dec. 26 at midnight, police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Dec. 26 at 6:01 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near White Street and Barber Terrace.
Dec. 27 at 12:17 p.m., police responded to Suburban Square for a reported larceny.
Dec. 27 at 4:47 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Greening Avenue.
Dec. 28 at 2:21 and 4:05 a.m., the alarm at Gracey’s Store and Deli sounded twice.
Dec. 28 at 4:23 p.m., police investigated a reported larceny on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 28 at 7:31 p.m., someone reported unlawful mischief and vandalism on Farrell Street.
Dec. 29 from midnight to nearly 1 a.m., police issued five winter parking bans on Proctor Avenue, Woodside Drive, Elsom and Prouty parkways and Obrien Drive.
Dec. 29 at 12:42 and 1:13 p.m., police did two welfare checks at the University Mall.
Dec. 29 at 1:31 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Swift Street.
Dec. 30 from midnight to 2 a.m., police issued 16 winter parking bans on Logwood Street, Victoria Drive and East Terrace to Juniper Drive, Valley Ridge Road, Commerce Drive and Mountain View Boulevard.
Dec. 30 at 3:30 a.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Black Lantern Lane.
Dec. 30 at 6:28 p.m., someone reported littering on Farrell Street.
Dec. 31 at 1:29 a.m., police assisted a motorist on exit 14 of I-89 headed north.
Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m., police responded to an animal problem on North Jefferson Road.
Dec. 31 at 2:20 p.m., a car crash resulting in property damage, but no injuries occurred on Williston Road.
Dec. 31 at 11:18 p.m., K9 officer, Rush, assisted with a case on St. Louis Street.
Jan. 1 at 10:08 a.m., a car reportedly left the scene of an accident at Kennedy Drive and Dorset Street.
Jan. 1 at 7:06 p.m., police investigated a reported assault at Tanglewood Drive.
Jan. 2 at midnight, an alarm was tripped at Cathedral Square on Farrell Street.
Untimely Deaths:
Dec. 28 at 7:14 p.m., police responded to the death of Paul Papa, 75, of Colchester, who died at a residence on Williston Road. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
Arrests:
Robert D. Smith II, 48, of South Burlington, was cited Dec. 28 with violating conditions of his release (travel, curfew or contact).
James A. Turner, 32, of Shoreham, was arrested Dec. 30 on an in-state warrant.
Israel Rentas, 46, of Winooski, was arrested Dec. 30 for retail theft (misdemeanor) and possession of stolen property (felony).
Bowie Bouchard, 34, of Burlington, was arrested Dec. 31 on an in-state warrant.
Hilary C. Kozlowski, 30, of Burlington, was cited Jan. 1 with unlawful trespass (felony) and aggravated assault.
