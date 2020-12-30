Alarms: 15
Larceny: 6
Welfare checks: 11
Traffic stops: 8
Total incidents: 108
Arrests:
Angel L. Lee, 38, of Middlebury — cited for impeding an officer and resisting arrest. On Dec. 26, officers responded to the University Mall for a report of an unresponsive female in a car. The woman, identified as Angel Lee, woke upon interaction with police but refused to exit the vehicle and attempted to move the car forward a few paces before she was taken into custody. The vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant.
Anthony Duchaine, 37, of Winooski — arrested on two active warrants, providing false information to a police officer and resisting arrest. After officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at the University Mall, identified as Angel Lee, officers saw Duchaine as a passenger in a vehicle. Duchaine initially provided a false name but was later determined to have two warrants for his arrest. After officers made Lee and Duchaine exit the vehicle, Duchaine was arrested for the active warrants.
Dyllinger Higbee, 34 of Monkton — arrested for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Eugene Street, 35, of Starksboro — arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Donald Gross, 55, of St. Albans — arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.
Brittany Aunchman, 26, of Panton — arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, causing fatality. Following a fatal hit-and-run killing Jermee Slaughter on Dec. 14, police used physical evidence at the scene, ambient video footage and witness statements to identify the driver. Police arrested Aunchman for leaving the scene of an accident; she was released on $1,000 bail and will appeared in court on Dec. 23. Evidence suggests Slaughter was intoxicated and laying in the middle of the road when Aunchman allegedly ran him over. See accompanying story.
Incidents:
Dec. 20 at 3:18 a.m., police investigated a disturbance at 10 Dorset St.
Dec. 20 at 11:44 a.m., police responded to a report of intoxication at Shelburne Road and Laurel Hill Drive.
Dec. 20 at 6:19 p.m., police investigated an accident where one car left the scene of an accident at 1830 Shelburne Road; later that day police received another report of a car leaving the scene of an accident at 108 Dorset St.
Dec. 21 at 3:44 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Patchen Road and the overpass on I-89.
Dec. 22 at 1:10 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue at Harbor View Road.
Dec. 22 at 10:38 a.m., police responded to a report of an animal problem at 5 Ruth St.
Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m., police called in assistance from the K-9 pup, Rush, at 155 Dorset St.
Dec. 23 at 8:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a juvenile problem at Tanglewood Drive.
Dec. 24 at 4:31 a.m., police responded to a call about a mental health issue at Williston Road.
Dec. 24 at 2:01 p.m., police investigated an assault at Swift Street.
Dec. 24 at 8:38 p.m., Janice Bouchard, 82, was found dead in her house at Millham Court. The cause of death is pending with the medical examiner.
Dec. 25 at 12:24 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at 435 Dorset St.
Dec. 25 at 9:53 p.m., police received a report of fireworks at Pheasant Way and Spear Street.
