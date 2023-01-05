Agency/public assists: 13
Traffic stop: 29
Alarm: 21
Retail theft: 12
Accident: property damage: 12
Suspicious event: 11
Trespass: 9
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Total incidents: 229
Arrests:
May 4 at 7:51 p.m., Michael A. Cherhoniak, 35, of Shelburne, was arrested for petit larceny from a building and felony possession of stolen property on Quarry Hill Road.
Oct. 21 at 10:57 a.m., Marie A. Higley, 38, of Burlington, was arrested for credit card/ATM fraud on Williston Road.
Dec. 19 at 3:57 p.m., Randi M. Chevrier, 32, of Alburgh, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Dec. 20 at 7:45 a.m., Dujuan S. Williams, 28, of Burlington was arrested for burglary and cruelty to animals on Garden Street.
Dec. 20 at 2:22 p.m., India Kingsbury, 21, of Winooski, was arrested for an in-state warrant and for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Dec. 21 at 12:28 p.m., Anthony Bray, 33, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
Dec. 21 at 12:59 p.m., Oscar. M. Delgado Jr., 39, of Burlington, was arrested for grand larceny and aggravated operation without consent on Dorset Street.
Dec. 21 at 4:27 p.m., Michelle J. Seck, 44, of Chittenden, was arrested for petit larceny from a motor vehicle and unlawful mischief on Dorset Street.
Dec. 22 at 12:03 a.m., Tracy Willis-Ernst, 59, of Westbrook, Conn., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on San Remo Drive and Dorset Street.
Dec. 22 at 3:13 p.m., Aleta A. Costopoulous, 64, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Dec. 23 at 1:40 a.m., Hayden R. Pochop, 28, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Dec. 24 at 10:47 a.m., Jordan E. Couture, 37, of Winooski, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license, retail theft and disorderly conduct on Dorset Street.
Dec. 26 at 3:19 p.m., Eric S. Baker, 45, of Belvidere, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 26 at 10:20 p.m., Monique L. Lafountaine, 37, of Essex, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order on Shelburne Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.