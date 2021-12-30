Total incidents: 204
Alarms: 21
Winter parking bans: 18
Car crashes (property damage): 16
Agency assists: 11
Traffic stops: 11
Directed patrols: 10
Disturbances: 9
Public assists: 6
Welfare checks: 6
Domestic incidents: 4
Mental health issues: 4
Incidents:
Dec. 19 at 1:45 a.m., police investigated a sex offense on Williston Road.
Dec. 19 from 2:03 to 6:41 a.m., police cited 12 winter parking bans on East Terrace.
Dec. 19 at 10:04 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Denny’s parking lot on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 20 at 4:27 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at the Shell on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 20 at 1:58 p.m., police trespassed someone from Healthy Living on Dorset Street.
Dec. 20 at 5:42 p.m., police assisted a motorist on Kimball Avenue and Community Drive.
Dec. 21 at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism in the Staples plaza on Williston Road.
Dec. 21 at 3:49 p.m., someone reported an animal problem at The 4x4 Center on Ethan Allen Drive.
Dec. 21 at 10:23 p.m., police investigated a report of threats and harassment at 977 Shelburne Road.
Dec. 22 at 5:05 p.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a person at Stonehedge Drive.
Dec. 22 at 6:58 p.m., a car crash with property damage but no injuries occurred near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Williston Road.
Dec. 23 at 9:26 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Williston Road.
Dec. 23 at 3:56 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Dec. 24 at 10:13 a.m., police responded to a reported motor vehicle complaint near Hinesburg Road and Meadowland Drive.
Dec. 24 at 2:22 p.m., police patrolled the University Mall.
Dec. 25 at 1:02 a.m., police responded to a report of fireworks on Gilbert Street, but the large, bearded man in the red onesie and matching hat at the scene insisted he was just the delivery guy. Then he disappeared down a chimney in a move that defied all laws of physics and waistlines.
Dec. 25 at 3:56 p.m., a car crash on Lindenwood Drive and Shelburne Road resulted in injuries.
Dec. 25 at 11:25 p.m., another report of fireworks, this time on Hayes Avenue.
Dec. 26 at 12 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Dorset Street.
Dec. 26 at 7:52 a.m., someone on Heath Street accidentally called 911 and hung up.
Arrests:
Jerel L. Stewart Jr., 26, of South Burlington, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with burglary, domestic assault and for prohibited possession of a firearm.
Mariah Elliott, 19, of Shelburne, was arrested Dec. 22 on an in-state warrant.
Michael Spencer, 31, of South Burlington, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with violating conditions of release.
Christopher X. Moxhet, 53, of South Burlington, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with violating conditions of release.
Harley D. MacDonald, 36, of Burlington, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.
Deaths:
Police responded to the untimely death of Linda Giroux, 71, of South Burlington, on Dec. 20 at 1:56 a.m. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
