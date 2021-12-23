Total incidents: 245
Car crashes (property damage): 25
Winter parking bans: 20
Alarms: 17
Suspicious events: 14
Agency assists: 13
Traffic stops: 12
Motor vehicle complaints: 11
Larceny: 11
Mental health issues: 7
Retail theft: 6
Welfare checks: 6
Juvenile problems: 5
Domestic incidents: 4
Stolen vehicles: 2
Incidents:
Dec. 12 at 12:07 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Dorset Street.
Dec. 12 at 10:19 p.m., police responded to Market Street for a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism.
Dec. 13 between 8:21 and 9:38 a.m., numerous people called to report minor car crashes that had happened earlier, two at the University Mall, one on Williston Road and another on Dorset Street.
Dec. 13 at 6:07 p.m., police responded to a crash that caused injury near the CVS on Dorset Street.
Dec. 13 at 8:26 p.m., a juvenile reportedly ran away from Anderson Parkway.
Dec. 14 at 5:07 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Kennedy Drive.
Dec. 14 at 7:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Hanover Street.
Dec. 15 at 9:43 a.m., police responded to Four Sisters Road for reported larceny.
Dec. 15 at 2:34 p.m., police issued someone a no-trespass order from University Mall property.
Dec. 15 at 7:42 p.m., a car reportedly left the scene of a car crash near the University Mall.
Dec. 16 at 9:33 p.m., police assisted another agency on Farrell Street.
Dec. 17 at 5:48 and 5:51 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard and car crash, causing property damage but no injuries, on Hinesburg Road.
Dec. 17 at 9:21 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a report of drugs.
Dec. 17 at 2:38 p.m., police investigated a case of fraud on Obrien Drive.
Dec. 18 at 11:21 p.m., police responded to Green Mountain Drive for a domestic incident.
Dec. 19 at midnight, police enforced winter parking bans on East Terrace and near the intersection of Crispin and Cider Mill drives.
Dec. 19 between 2:03 and 6:41 a.m., police enforced another 12 winter parking bans on East Terrace.
Arrests:
Jill M. Blouin, 33, of Colchester, was arrested Dec. 15 for simple assault.
Holly Hanley, 59, of South Burlington, was arrested Dec. 17 for domestic assault.
Novembre Ode, 21, of Burlington, was arrested Dec. 19 on a felony charge for selling or furnishing liquor to minors, enabling alcohol consumption.
Christopher J. Hanley, 60, of South Burlington, was arrested Dec. 17 with criminal threatening.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski, was arrested at the same time on Dec. 17 for violating an abuse prevention order.
