Directed patrol: 31
Agency/public assists: 16
Traffic stop: 15
Alarm: 12
Suspicious event: 11
Trespass: 8
Parking: winter ban: 9
Welfare check: 9
Disturbance: 8
Retail theft: 6
Larceny from motor vehicle: 4
Total incidents: 218
Untimely deaths:
Dec. 17 at 11:34 a.m., police responded to Hanover Street for the death of Dennis Newton, 73, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
Arrests:
Nov. 11 at 4:59 p.m., Linell D. Vilaseca, 66, of Westford, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident on Dorset Street.
Dec. 13 at 11:11 p.m., Randy L. Stevens, 32, of Spartanburg, S.C., was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 14 at 7:38 p.m., Michael E. Plunkett, 33, of Georgia, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, in the Dorset Street and Williston Road area.
Dec. 14 at 11:32 p.m., Yiota Penny Ahladas, 62, of South Burlington, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, eluding a police officer and disorderly conduct on Pavilion Avenue.
Dec. 16 at 9:42 a.m., Christopher A. Swett, 33, of Starksboro, was arrested for aggravated assault and felony unlawful trespass on Logwood Street.
Top incidents:
Dec. 12 at 1:08 p.m., police responded to an accident that caused property damage on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 12 at 4:07 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Forest Street.
Dec. 12 at 1:55 a.m., an investigation continues into a disturbance on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 13 at 4:30 a.m., police directed traffic on Dorset Street.
Dec. 13 at 10:50 a.m., a suspicious event was investigated on Dorset Street.
Dec. 13 at 12:11 p.m., a theft from a vehicle took place on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 14 at 7:25 a.m., police issued a no trespass order on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 14 at 10:34 a.m., threats were investigated on Logwood Street.
Dec. 14 at 10:03 a.m., police responded to a domestic situation on Bay Crest Drive.
Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m., another vehicle was reported stolen, this one on Laurel Hill Drive.
Dec. 15 at 11:41 a.m., police are looking into a report of fraud on Shelburne Road.
Dec. 15 at 4:59 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Kennedy Drive and Dorset Street.
Dec. 16 at 1:29 a.m., a report of a noisy person or persons on Market Street.
Dec. 16 at 9:42 a.m., police investigated an aggravated assault on Logwood Street.
Dec. 16 at 3:55 p.m., threats were made on Larkin Way.
Dec. 17 at 2:52 a.m., police stopped a driver on the Williston Road overpass suspected of driving under the influence.
Dec. 17 at 12:28 p.m., a fraud is being investigated on Williston Road.
Dec. 17 at 6:43 p.m., police assisted youth services on Proctor Avenue.
Dec. 18 at 8:17 p.m., a disturbance on Lime Kiln Road was reported.
Dec. 18 at 9:13 p.m., threats are being investigating from Gregory Drive.
Dec. 18 at 10 p.m., police conducted a directed patrol on Williston Road.
