Alarms: 12
Traffic stops: 3
Mental health issues: 9
Retail theft: 11
Total Incidents: 210
Arrests:
Alyssa Rhodes, 29, of Essex — arrested for driving under the influence; criminal refusal
Lindsey Bruzzesi, 36, of Montpelier — arrested pursuant to a warrant
Jaime Jettie, 27, of South Burlington — arrested for shoplifting
Dec. 11 at 9:20 p.m., police received multiple calls about what sounded like gunshots; upon investigation, police determined the noise to be fireworks. One caller reported fireworks exploding near the Holiday Inn, where they saw a man wearing lights around his neck, carrying what resembled to be a large flagpole. Another caller reported the same man, identified as Matthew Denlinger, as intoxicated and waving his flag at passing drivers. It is unknown if he was involved with the fireworks display. Police described him as wearing a “decorative hat and drinking a large can of spiked seltzer in a celebratory manner.”
Dec. 13 at 3:28 a.m., police received a report of a disturbance on Market Street.
Dec. 13 at 1:28 p.m., police found property damage at Shelburne Road.
Dec. 14 at 12:19 p.m., police responded to a case of identity theft at Allen Road.
Dec. 15 at 8:02 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Market Street.
Dec. 15 at 10:32 a.m., police received a report for illegal dumping at Poor Farm Road and Muddy Brook Park.
Dec. 16 at 8:29 a.m., police received a report of an untimely death at Williston Road, determining the victim to be Helen Neadecker, 84. Her cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
Dec. 16 at 10:50 a.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief/vandalism at Shelburne Road.
Dec. 16 at 12:47 p.m., police investigated a burglary at 1200 Shelburne Road.
Dec. 17 at 3:40 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event at Adirondack Street.
Dec. 18 at 12:05 a.m., police enforced a winter parking ban at Gregory Drive.
Dec. 18 at 1:51 p.m., police investigated a report of prostitution at Gregory Drive.
Dec. 19 at 1:17 a.m., police assisted another agency.
Dec. 19 at 10:02 a.m., police received a report of intoxication at Williston Road.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
