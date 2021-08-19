Directed patrols: 21
Public assists: 20
Welfare checks: 13
Car crashes (property damage only): 12
Disturbances: 11
Agency assists: 11
Traffic stops: 10
Trespasses: 9
Retail theft: 7
Mental health issues: 2
Total incidents: 232
Incidents:
Aug. 8 at 11 a.m., police responded to a car crash on Shelburne Road that caused injuries.
Aug. 8 at 3:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
Aug. 9 at 8:38 a.m., an officer checked on the welfare of a resident on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 9 at 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a noise complaint on Lime Kiln Road.
Aug. 10 at 12:27 p.m., officers assisted a member of the public on Airport Road.
Aug. 10 at 9:52 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud on Dorset Street.
Aug. 11 at 11:06 a.m., someone on Hannaford Drive called 911 and hung up.
Aug. 11 at 4:10 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Market and Mary streets.
Aug. 12 at 1:32 a.m., someone reported a suspicious event on Spear Street.
Aug. 12 at 8:21 p.m., officers assisted with a juvenile problem on Berkley Street.
Aug. 13 at 2:26 a.m., an officer patrolled Williston Road.
Aug. 13 at 9:32 a.m., police assisted with a reported animal problem near Dorset Heights.
Aug. 14 at 11:18 a.m., someone reported a disturbance on Charles Street.
Aug. 14 at 11:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Cheese Factory Road.
Arrests:
Megan S. Pinsker, 41, of Montpelier, arrested on an in-state warrant.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski, arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
