Aug. 7, 9:13 a.m., police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Forest Street. There was no criminal activity.
Aug.7, 1:26 p.m., an intoxicated man was found near a dumpster on Dorset Street. The man moved along without incident.
Aug. 7, 1:40 p.m., a late report was filed about a series of assaults. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 7, 7:09 p.m., a business on Shelburne Road called in a suspected retail theft. The responding officer determined the customer had paid for the goods and was using a stroller instead of a shopping cart.
Aug. 7, 8:20 p.m., two men were allegedly trying to enter an apartment building on Farrell Street. Responding officers did not find the two men or evidence that someone was trying to access the building.
Aug. 8, 5:41 a.m., a person called police about a discarded BB gun in a parking lot on Williston Road. Police collected the BB gun.
Aug. 9, 8 a.m., a person thought they saw someone trespassing on an East Terrace property. Officers determined it was an Airbnb rental.
Aug. 9, 10:13 a.m., a seemingly unattended toddler was reported walking along Market Street. An officer arrived and found the child’s mom nearby.
Aug. 9, 12:13 p.m., Juwon Robinson, 26, of Burlington was arrested on an active warrant while responding to an incident at the Holiday Inn on Williston Road.
Aug. 9, 2:12 p.m., Brandy Morin, 45, no address listed, was arrested on an active warrant on Shelburne Road after police received an anonymous tip.
Aug. 10, 2:16 p.m., a man was reportedly screaming in the woods off Bacon Street. An officer responded, identified the man and connected him with Community Outreach.
Aug. 11, 1:49 p.m., a body was found in a residence on White Street. The death was not suspicious.
Aug. 11, 2:53 p.m., a woman on Dorset Street was reportedly having suicidal thoughts. Police found the woman and connected her with Community Outreach.
Aug. 11, 10:00 p.m., an Uber arrived at a Williston Road home without being summoned. The homeowner called police because she felt it was suspicious.
Aug. 12, 2:18 a.m., a resident on Kennedy Drive took their family’s car without telling anyone.
Aug. 12, 10:41 a..m., a person who was aggressively panhandling was reported along Williston Road near the Overpass. Officers responded to make sure the person was safe but did not find anyone in the area.
Aug. 12, 12:22 p.m., a man, who was believed to be homeless, was reported as sleeping, urinating and making a mess in a Farrell Street parking lot. Officers responded, found the man and asked him to leave.
Aug. 12, 12:40 p.m., a catalytic converter was reportedly taken from a property on Williston Road. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 12, 5:22 p.m., officers administered Narcan to a man who overdosed near Dorset Street. The South Burlington Fire Department arrived and transferred the man to the emergency room. He survived.
Aug. 13, 9: 32 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on a child at a home along Country Club Drive. A referral was made to the Department for Children and Families.
Aug. 13, 7:56 p.m., a verbal dispute occurred between family members on Westview Drive. Officers arrived and determined no criminal activity had occurred. They connected the family with Community Outreach.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
