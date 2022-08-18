Total incidents: 221
Alarms: 25
Trespass orders: 15
Agency assists: 12
Car crashes (property damage only): 11
Public assists: 10
Mental health issues: 9
Disturbances: 9
Retail theft: 7
Fraud: 6
Overdoses: 5
Domestic incidents: 5
Traffic stops: 2
Top incidents:
Aug. 7 at 10:37 a.m., police checked on the wellbeing of someone at Farrell Street.
Aug. 7 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for a reported juvenile problem.
Aug. 8 at 7:49 a.m., a car crash at the intersection of Williston Road and Kennedy Drive resulted in property damage.
Aug. 8 at 1:02 p.m., a car reportedly fled the scene of an accident on Dorset Street.
Aug. 8 at 9:09 p.m., someone on Shelburne Road reportedly violated the city’s fireworks ordinance.
Aug. 9 at 1:11 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Dorset Street.
Aug. 9 at 4:25 p.m., someone reported a case of larceny from city hall on Dorset Street.
Aug. 10 at 4:05 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the Hannaford parking lot off Shelburne Road.
Aug. 10 at 12:36 p.m., officers issued a trespass order to someone from Healthy Living on Dorset Street.
Aug. 11 at 2:45 p.m., someone was reportedly making threats on Community Drive.
Aug. 11 at 8:18 p.m., police responded to Kennedy Drive to assist with a reported mental health issue.
Aug. 12 at 2:03 p.m., a caller reportedly was having an animal problem on Airport Parkway.
Aug. 12 at 5:23 p.m., an officer assisted a member of the public at Stonington Circle.
Aug. 13 at 4:09 a.m., some folks reportedly violated the city noise ordinance on Joy Drive.
Aug. 13 at 5:39 p.m., police investigated reported unlawful mischief on Quarry Hill Road.
Arrests:
Sean M. Brosnan, 36, of Shelburne, was arrested Aug. 5 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Joshua A. Tripp, 34, of Burlington, was arrested Aug. 8 on an in-state warrant.
Ashley R. Skidmore, 35, of South Burlington, was arrested Aug. 5 for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Jimmy L. Bell, 41, of Ticonderoga, N.Y., was arrested Aug. 12 on an in-state warrant and for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Samantha J. Bell, 40, of Ticonderoga, N.Y., was arrested Aug. 12 for retail theft.
Untimely deaths:
Aug. 8 at 7:04 a.m., police responded to Dorset Street for the death of Robert Staires, 78, of West Stockholm, NY. The medical examiner’s office us determining cause and manner of death.
