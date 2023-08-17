Agency / public assists: 25
Directed patrol: 22
Welfare check: 20
Alarm: 17
Suspicious event: 15
Trespass: 13
Motor vehicle complaint: 13
Larceny from motor vehicle: 13
Retail theft: 11
Accident with property damage: 11
Traffic stop: 10
Field contact: 10
Foot patrol: 9
Disturbance: 7
Noise violations: 7
Stolen vehicle: 6
Juvenile problem: 6
Animal problem: 6
Total incidents: 278
Arrests:
Aug. 7 at 12:13 p.m., Bienvenido H. Hernandez, 36, of Woodside, N.Y., was arrested for felony retail theft on Dorset Street.
Aug. 8 at 12:51 p.m., Mike G. Thompson, 40, of South Burlington, was arrested for grand larceny on Dorset Street.
Aug. 8 at 11:35 p.m., Xin S. Jin, 34, no address given, was arrested for failing to have a license on Williston Road.
Aug. 9 at 12:22 p.m., Moses Akot, 44, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Williston Road.
Aug. 9 at 9:51 p.m., Austin C. Hanley, 27, of Essex Junction, was arrested for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, on Airport Parkway.
Aug. 10 at 1:35 p.m., Loralie Elisa Fuller, 33, no address provided, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Dorset Street.
Aug. 12 at 1:50 p.m., Jacob S. Hertle, 25, of Essex Junction, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Interstate 89 near exit 14.
Top incidents:
Aug. 7 at 7:36 p.m., police investigated a report of sex trafficking on Gregory Drive.
Aug. 9 at 2:47 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Quarry Hill Road.
Aug. 10 at 5:30 a.m., police are investigating a burglary on Williston Road.
Aug. 10 at 3:55 p.m., police were called to an overdose on Hadley Road.
Aug. 13 at 1:08 p.m., police are investigating a report of stalking on Community Drive.
