Aug. 30, 1:24 a.m., Rasha F. Rahoomi, 35, was cited for excessive speed along I-89.
Aug. 30, 1:39 a.m., Brayan Philip Polizzotto, 38, was cited for driving under the influence, first offense.
Aug. 30 5:15 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute on Farrell Street.
Aug. 30, 11:37 a.m., police responded to a call about trespassing on a Dorset Street property.
Aug. 30, 4:15 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Dubois Drive.
Aug. 30, 5:19 p.m., a domestic incident was called in on Dorset Street.
Aug. 30, 6:26 p.m., police responded to a threats/harassment call on Hannaford Drive.
Aug. 31, 9:19 a.m., a caller reported unlawful mischief or vandalism along Ethan Allen Drive.
Aug. 31, 10:16 a.m., an assault was reported on Grandview Drive.
Aug. 31, 11:06 a.m., police responded to a “dead body/untimely” call on Hinesburg Road.
Aug. 31, 11:39 a.m., a call came in about threats/harassment on Pheasant Way.
Aug. 31, 6:22 p.m., Jill E. Severance, 37, was cited for excessive speed on I-89.
Sept. 1, 8:55 a.m., unlawful mischief/vandalism was reported in the area of Patchen Road and Valley Ridge Road.
Sept. 1, 12:52 p.m., police were called about suspicious happenings on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 1, 1:22 p.m., Joshua Limoge-Francis, 28, was cited for possession of drugs. He had methamphetamine.
Sept. 1, 2:02 p.m., Peter T. Handy, 36, was arrested on a warrant.
Sept. 1, 2:27 p.m., William J. Martin, 46, was cited for simple assault.
Sept. 1, 3:22 p.m., Abdikadir Hassan, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 1, 3:22 p.m., Peter Flagg, 49, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 1, 3:26 p.m., Chrystal M. Rossi, 36, was arrested on a warrant.
Sept. 1, 3:46 p.m., Hussein Elshikh, 27, was cited for violation of an abuse prevention order.
Sept. 1, 5:24 p.m., an incident of threats/harassment was called in on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 2, 7:26 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Swift Street.
Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., Holly A. Bushey, 44, was cited for petit larceny, shoplifting.
Sept. 2, 2:29 p.m., police were called about a missing person on Farrell Street.
Sept. 2, 6:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Laurel Hill Drive.
Sept. 3, 2:23 a.m., police responded to an incident related to prostitution on Gregory Drive.
Sept. 3, 8:41 a.m., threats/harassment was reported on Tanglewood Drive.
Sept. 3, 3:32 p.m., a caller on Dorset Street reported trespassing.
Sept. 3, 10:26 p.m., police responded to a suicide/suicide attempt on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4, 8:46 a.m., police responded to a “dead body/untimely” on Fairway Drive.
Sept. 4, 4:16 p.m. police responded to larceny on Olde Orchard Park.
Sept. 4, 10:09 p.m., Joseph Knipes Jr., 52, was cited for driving under the influence, first offense.
Sept. 5, 8:13 a.m., police responded to retail theft on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 5, 12:50 p.m., police responded to unlawful mischief/vandalism on Timber Lane.
Sept. 5, 5:18 p.m., retail theft was reported on Dorset Street.
Sept. 5, 5:33 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on Quarry Hill Road.
Sept. 5, 7:32 p.m., threats/harassment was reported on Market Street.
These incidents are a snapshot of crimes South Burlington Police Officers responded to last week.
