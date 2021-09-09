Total incidents: 216
Public assists: 17
Agency assists: 16
Welfare checks: 12
Car accidents (property damage): 9
Traffic stops: 9
Directed patrols: 8
Mental health issues: 5
Incidents:
Aug. 29 at 2:35 a.m., police responded to a residence on Williston Road after the untimely death of Mikayla Brown, 23, of Jericho. Medical examiner’s officer is still determining cause of death.
Aug. 29 at 1:21 p.m., someone on Shelburne Road called 911 and hung up.
Aug. 30 at 7:57 a.m., police responded to a reported juvenile problem on Dorset Street.
Aug. 30 at 2:55 p.m., someone late reported an accident that had happened on Tilley Drive.
Aug. 31 at 3:23 p.m., police responded to Hawthorne Circle for a suicide attempt.
Aug. 31 at 5:48 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Joy Drive.
Sept. 1 at 9:56 a.m., police investigated a sex offense on Dorset Street.
Sept. 1 at 4:44 p.m., police investigated a report of counterfeiting at Kinney Drugs on Williston Road.
Sept. 1 at 8:34 a.m., a car crash causing injuries occurred near Grandview Drive and Dorset Street.
Sept. 2 at 12:08 p.m., an officer patrolled Keari Lane.
Sept. 2 at 5:15 p.m., someone reportedly left the scene of a car crash on Dorset Street.
Sept. 2 at 8:27 p.m., someone reported a runaway juvenile at Moss Glen Lane.
Sept. 3 at 11:38 a.m., police conducted a Project Good Morning check at someone on Stonehedge Drive.
Sept. 3 at 7:27 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication at Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 4 at 2:27 a.m., someone reported a missing person from Farrell Street.
Sept. 4 at 3:32 p.m., police investigated a case of child abuse/neglect on Dorset Street.
Sept. 4 at 6:56 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Williston Road.
Arrests: 3
Alexander S. Diakakis, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Unnamed juvenile, 17, was arrested for two counts of violating conditions of release and possession of stolen property.
Jacob A. Berino, 28, of South Burlington was arrested for disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication and on two counts of violating conditions of release.
Joshua J. Anderson, 33, of Essex Junction was arrested for violating conditions of release and domestic assault.
Marlon David Taylor Jr., 28, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested for grand larceny.
