Welfare check: 17
Directed patrol: 16
Assists: 16
Suicidal person: 15
Disturbance: 13
Retail theft: 9
Suspicious event: 9
Accident with property damage: 8
Animal problem: 4
Total incidents: 242
Sept. 4 at 5:05 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Hannaford Drive.
Sept. 4 at 6:01 a.m., lost and found property on Hannaford Drive
Sept. 4 at 8:29 a.m., police investigated a disturbance on Obrien Drive.
Sept. 3 at 12:02 a.m., police received a report of a suicidal person on Lime Kiln Road, the fourth report that day.
Sept. 3 at 3:20 a.m., police investigated a simple assault on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 3 at 12:06 p.m., police responded to Hannaford Drive for a report of a retail theft, and another one minutes later on Dorset Street.
Sept. 3 at 2:50 p.m., police took care of an animal problem on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 3 at 5:13 p.m., an accident with property damage took place at Dorset Street and Holbrook Road.
Sept. 3 at 11:38 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person or persons was reported on Simpson Court.
Sept. 2 at 4:57 a.m., a suspicious event was investigated on Nesti Drive.
Sept. 2 at 11:34 a.m., police were called to deal with a problem with a juvenile.
Sept. 2 at 7:03 p.m., police checked out a reportedly suspicious event on Williston Road.
Sept. 2 at 7:58 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 1 at 11:49 a.m., an accident on Williston Road resulted in injury.
Aug. 31 at 7:40 p.m., a report of a runaway was taken on Allen Road.
Aug. 31 at 12:57 p.m., another accident resulting in injury, this time at Shelburne Road and Hannaford Drive.
Aug. 30 at 1:55 p.m., a burglary was reported on Williston Road.
Aug. 30 at 3:41 p.m., police looked into a report of fraud on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 30 at 7:29 p.m., another fraud report, this time on East Terrace.
Aug. 30 at 7:57 p.m., police took a report of suspicious activity on Shelburne Road, followed by a similar report 30 minutes later on Proctor Avenue.
Aug. 29 at 12:43 p.m., an animal problem on Dorset Street.
Aug. 29 at 3:35 p.m., police investigated threats reported from a White Street address.
Aug. 29 at 4:12 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported on Ethan Allen Drive.
Aug. 29 at 7:38 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Duchess Avenue.
Aug. 28 at 12:31 p.m., someone made a report to police about stalking on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 28 at 3:56 p.m., police checked out suspicious activity on Twin Oaks Terrace.
Aug. 28 at 8:00 p.m., police investigated a burglary at an Olde Orchard Park address.
Arrests:
Sept. 2 at 2:55 a.m., Devin R. Coolidge, 40 ,of Burlington, was arrested for violating conditions of release and driving with a criminally suspended license.
Sept. 1 at 10:43 p.m., Jonathan R. Narbonne, 33, of South Burlington, was arrested for possession of stolen property, a felony.
Sept. 1 at 2:54 a.m., Steven G. Bessette, 35, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Sept. 1 at 2:54 a.m., Kristin K. Verchereau, 37, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Aug. 31 at 1:38 p.m., Julian Hamilton, 27, of Burlington, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a criminally suspended license.
Aug. 31 at 2:38 p.m., James Vantine, 21, of Milton, was arrested for domestic assault.
Untimely deaths:
Aug. 31 at 10:23 a.m., police responded to Nesti Drive for the death of John Rinelli, 53, of Shelburne. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
