Agency / public assists: 29
Traffic stop: 12
Directed patrol: 10
Accident: property damage: 10
Larceny from motor vehicle: 10
Foot patrol: 12
Welfare check: 8
Suspicious event: 8
Trespass: 8
Motor vehicle complaint: 7
Field contact: 7
DUI: 4
Stolen vehicle: 1
Mental health: 3
Animal problem: 2
Retail theft: 1
Juvenile problem: 1
Domestic: 1
Total incidents: 295
Arrests:
Aug. 28 at 6:13 a.m., Benjamin D. Paquette, 31, of Starksboro, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Brand Farm Drive.
Aug. 28 at 3:53 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for domestic assault on Market Street.
Aug. 29 at 9:52 p.m., Dale M. Irish, 48, of Colchester, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license and on an in-state warrant on Suburban Square.
Aug. 30 at 6:03 p.m., Michael L. St. Hilaire, 62, of Gloucester, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Ethan Allen Highway and Wildwood Drive.
Aug. 30 at 11:30 p.m., Molly Weaver, 36, of South Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal, and negligent operation, on Interstate 89.
Aug. 31 at 1:14 a.m., Christopher F. Ward, 51, of St. George, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road.
Aug. 31 at 2:11 p.m., Latasha Nicole Britt, 37, of Orrum, N.C., was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Aug. 31 at 9:19 p.m., Sidi Abdoulaye, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested for unlawful trespass on Arbor Road.
Sept. 2 at 12:08 p.m., a 12-year-old juvenile was arrested for marijuana possession by a person under 16 years of age, delinquency, on Anderson Parkway.
Sept. 2 a 7:47 p.m., Jessica A. Brandolino, 42, of Shelburne, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Shelburne Road.
Sept. 3 at 12:56 a.m., Brett E. Perry, 36, of Epson, N.H., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Sept. 3 at 1:52 a.m., Fernando L. Balganon, 25, of Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road.
Untimely deaths:
Aug. 29 at 12:39 p.m., police responded to Hannaford Drive for the death of Anthony Lee, 31, of Stockbridge. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
Sept. 1 at 3:14 p.m., police responded to Laurel Hill Drive for the death of Eric Rivers, 53, of South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
