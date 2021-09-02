Total incidents: 205
Welfare checks: 26
Agency assists: 13
Suspicious events: 12
Noise complaints: 11
Animal problems: 10
Incidents:
Aug. 22 at 2:22 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Williston Road.
Aug. 22 at 11:26 p.m., police assisted another agency on Spear Street.
Aug. 23 at 10:27 a.m., someone reported a suspicious event near Black Lantern Lane and Laurel Hill Drive.
Aug. 23 at 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a car crash on Dorset Street which caused property damage but no injuries.
Aug. 24 at 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a citizen dispute on Farrell Street.
Aug. 24 at 10:21 p.m., someone made a noise complaint on Twin Oaks Terrace.
Aug. 25 at 10:33 a.m., officers investigated a case of larceny on Harbor View Road.
Aug. 25 at 4:22 p.m., a missing person from Derby Circle was reported to police.
Aug. 26 at 8:39 a.m., officers responded to an animal problem on San Remo Drive.
Aug. 26 at 6:14 p.m., police checked on the welfare of someone on Kennedy Drive.
Aug. 27 at 1:19 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief/vandalism on Dewey Place.
Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Kimball Avenue and Comcast Drive.
Aug. 28 at 11 a.m., officers responded to an animal problem on Winesap Lane.
Aug. 28 at 11:16 p.m., someone reported a case of assault on Commerce Avenue.
Arrests:
Unnamed juvenile arrested for violating conditions of release (travel, curfew or contact)
Alexander S. Diakakis, 32, of South Burlington was arrested for aggravated domestic assault (first degree)
Michael Spencer, 30, of South Burlington was arrested for domestic assault.
Crystal S. Smiley, 41, of Burlington was arrested for credit card/ATM fraud, and illegal possession of a credit card.
Christian T. Blais, 32, of South Burlington was arrested for unlawful trespass (misdemeanor)
Emilio Vargas, 31, of Williston was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense)
Cody Paquette, 26, of South Burlington was arrested for petit larceny from a building/residence/structure, and burglary
