Total incidents: 219
Public assists: 8
Traffic stops: 4
Retail theft: 15
Trespass: 11
Disturbances: 12
Agency assists: 15
DUI: 2
Alarms: 27
Suspicious event: 8
Car crashes, with property damage: 5
Mental health issues: 10
Top incidents:
Aug. 22 at 6:27 a.m., police looked into a theft from a vehicle on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 22 at 11:59 a.m., a welfare check was performed on Kindness Court.
Aug. 22 at 12:05 p.m., police were called to a report of a missing person on Swift Street.
Aug. 22 at 12:16 p.m., police investigated a DUI on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 22 at 6:24 p.m. and 6:49 p.m., two reports for leaving the scene of accident came into police minutes apart.
Aug. 23 at 11:32 a.m., police looked into a report of fraud on Lime Rock Road
Aug. 23 12:29 p.m., police investigated a retail theft, the first of four that day on Dorset Street.
Aug. 23 at 3:07 p.m, a larceny report on Kennedy Drive.
Aug. 23 at 5:26 p.m., a person with drugs was reported to police.
Aug. 23 at 6:25 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Williston Road.
Aug. 23 at 7:57 p.m., a problem with a juvenile was reported on Duval Street.
Aug. 22 at 8:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dorset Street.
Aug. 24 at 1:32 p.m., an undisclosed sex crime was reported on Country Club Drive.
Aug. 24 at 1:39 p.m., an animal with a problem was checked by police on Central Avenue.
Aug. 24 at 2:12 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Berard Drive.
Aug. 24 at 6:57 p.m., someone complained about a juvenile on Anderson Parkway.
Aug. 24 at 7:00 p.m., police checked on the mental health status of someone on Gregory Drive.
Aug. 24 at 9:14 p.m, a vacant house check was conducted on Fairway Drive.
Aug. 24 at 10:48 p.m., police received a report of unlawful mischief on Patchen Road.
Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m., an accident at Dorset Street and Kennedy Drive resulted in injury.
Aug. 25 at 1:11 p.m., a person on Baycrest Drive reported someone stole items from a structure.
Aug. 25 at 2:16 p.m., a sex crime was reported on Hinesburg Road.
Aug. 25 at 5:17 p.m., an accident on Spear Street resulted in property damage.
Aug. 25 at 6:48 p.m., police took a report of a suicidal person on Dorset Street, the last of three. The other two were both reported earlier on Lime Kiln Road.
Aug. 25 at 8:37 p.m., the last of four retail theft reports on Dorset Street, the first of which took place at 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m., police investigated a DUI on Williston Road.
Aug. 26 at 3:50 a.m., police checked out a reportedly suspicious event on Williston Road.
Aug. 26 at 7:38 a.m., an accident at Shelburne and Allen roads resulted in property damage.
Aug. 26 at 12:22 p.m., police are investigating a report of stalking on Woodcrest Drive.
Aug. 26 at 4:19 p.m., police assisted with a welfare check on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 27 at 1:59 a.m., someone was intoxicated on Dorset Street.
Aug. 27 at 2:44 a.m., police directed traffic on Williston Road.
Aug. 27 at 1:29 p.m., a retail theft was reported on Dorset Street, one of two on the day.
Aug. 27 at 4:02 p.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway on Grandview Drive.
Aug. 27 at 8:57 p.m., threats were made on Patchen Road.
Aug. 28 at 12:31 p.m., a report of stalking on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 28 at 7:48 p.m., police investigated a report of domestic assault on Dorset Street.
Aug. 28 at 7:35 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Twin Oaks Terrace.
Aug. 28 at 8:00 p.m., a theft on Olde Orchard Park was reported.
Aug. 28 at 10:38 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication on Williston Road.
Arrests:
Surma Johnson, 45, of Shelburne, was arrested Aug. 28 for domestic assault.
Jennifer Phillips, 30, of Berkshire, was arrested Aug. 27 for retail theft.
Brandon D. Locke, 30, of St. Albans City, was arrested Aug. 25 on an in-state warrant.
Laura L. Davis, 52, of Colchester, was arrested Aug. 24 on an in-state warrant.
Kenneth W. Campbell, 55, of Shelburne was arrested Aug. 20 on an in-state warrant.
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Aug. 6 for retail theft.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
