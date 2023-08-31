Total reported incidents: 289
Arrests: 14
Traffic stops: 35
Accidents: 20
Alarms: 8
Animal problems: 7
Agency assists: 8
Public assists: 16
Directed patrols: 21
Disturbances: 10
Foot patrols: 10
Larceny: 16
Mental health issues: 4
Motor vehicle complaints: 12
Retail theft: 12
Stolen vehicle: 6
Suspicious events: 11
Threats: 5
Trespassing: 9
Unlawful mischief: 8
Welfare check-ins: 21
Arrests:
Zackary T. Plante, 33, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft, following a Feb. 17 incident on Dorset Street.
Shane M. Morrill, 36, of Colchester, was arrested for petit larceny, identity theft, unlawful mischief, credit card fraud and retail theft, after a July 5 incident on Central Avenue.
Joshua Genalski, 19, of Richmond, was arrested for simple assault, following an Aug. 19 incident on Williston Road.
Larry M. Sweetser, 30, of South Burlington, was arrested for gross negligent driving, leaving the scene of a crash and eluding police, on Aug. 19 on Dorset Street.
Aug. 21 at 8:31 p.m., Xin S. Jin, 34, no address listed, was arrested for not having a license on Market Street.
Aug. 22 at 12:18 p.m., Ashley R. Skidmore, 36, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft and violating conditions of release on Dorset Street.
Aug. 24 at 3:45 p.m., Devron M. Monahan, 26, of St. Albans, was arrested for retail theft and giving false information to police, on Dorset Street.
Aug. 25 at 11:34 p.m., Nicholas W. Balsamo, 23, of Burlington, was arrested for excessive speed and driving under the influence on Interstate 89 at southbound mile marker 88.2.
Aug. 25 at 9:36 pm., Shaun M. Shea, 45, no address listed was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Dorset Street.
Aug. 26 ay 12:39 p.m., Ashley Skidmore was arrested again, this time for retail theft and violating conditions of release on Garden Street. Police, in a separate release, say Skidmore stole a cart full of merchandise valued at over $6,000 from Eastern Mountain Sports. Skidmore was jailed for lack of $1,500 bail.
Aug. 26 at Kristin K. Verchereau, 38, no address listed, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Kennedy Drive.
Aug. 27 at 4:08 a.m., Feisel Omar Abdirahman, 40, of Winooski, was arrested for burglary, simple assault, grossly negligent driving, driving under the influence, eluding police, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release. Police, in a separate release, said they first responded to a burglary in progress at a Williston Road restaurant — they did not say which one — where an alleged victim said an intoxicated man was trying to smash through a glass door and threatening to kill the victim. Police say the suspect, later identified as Abdirahman, fled in a van, leading police on a chase that they aborted on I-89 due to the driver’s “extreme negligent operation.” Williston police later saw the same van and also gave chase until a South Burlington cop was able to pop the van tires on I-89. Police say Abdirahman resisted arrested and tried to reach for a knife. Abdirahman was held for lack of $15,000 bail until his arraignment.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.