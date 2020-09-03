Total arrests: 13
Total citations: 21
Total incidents: 326
Aug. 20, 7:10 p.m., Jacob Streeter, 45, of Jericho, was cited for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph zone along I-89 near South Burlington.
Aug. 20, 7:32 p.m., John Earl Baker, 39, who police said is homeless, was arrested on a warrant and had a small amount of suspected heroin on his person. The suspected heroin was seized for destruction.
Aug. 20, 9:57 a.m., a caller on San Remo Drive reported a man in the area was acting suspiciously. An officer met with the man, who was passing through the area.
Aug. 20, 4:02 p.m., a person on Shelburne Road believed their cell phone had been taken from their unlocked car. They called back a couple hours later to say they’d found the phone.
Aug. 20, 5:48 p.m., a bicycle was stolen from the storage area of an apartment building on Quarry Hill Road.
Aug. 21, 2:32 p.m., South Burlington Police officers went to an area hotel to investigate a report of drug trafficking. They met with Travis Heath, 48, who police say is homeless, and got a search warrant to check his room. Click here for the full story.
Aug. 21, 2:49 p.m. A property manager on Dorset Street reported damage including a broken window and defecation outside of their building on Dorset Street and requested extra police patrols.
Aug. 21, 3:41 p.m., a man was reported looking in parked cars near Hawthorne Circle. Police did not find the man or evidence of break ins.
Aug. 21, 7:12 p.m., police responded to a verbal dispute between partners on Williston Road. No criminal activity was uncovered, the couple declined services.
Aug. 21, 8:39 p.m., domestic partners on Grandview Drive had a dispute. Officers arrived and determined no criminal activity had occurred. One person agreed to a lethality screening and was connected with services. Officers use the lethality assessment to gauge the risk of harm to a person who reports domestic violence.
Aug. 22, 2:44 a.m., a man was reported as sleeping in the vestibule of a building on Dorset Street. The man was homeless and was issued a trespass notice at the property owner’s request.
Aug. 22, 2:08 p.m., a caller on Shunpike Road reported a suspicious man riding his bike in the area. When the dispatcher asked why the man was suspicious, the caller reported it was an African American man. The dispatcher told an officer what had been reported and the police department did not respond.
Aug. 22, 2:43 p.m., Cliftin H. Bevin, III, 57, of Colchester, was cited for retail theft for stealing $545 worth of food from Price Chopper.
Aug. 22, 3:17 p.m., William D Bernet, 28, of Burlington, was cited for stealing goods from the JC Penney at the University Mall.
Aug. 22, 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute on Iby Street. Officers mediated the dispute and determined there was no criminal activity.
Aug. 23, 5:57 p.m., Eugenio Colombo Petrella, 61, of Massachusetts, was cited for driving in excess of the speed limit on I-89 near South Burlington. Colombo was driving 30 mph over the speed limit.
Aug. 23, 7:11 p.m., Jonathan Pierre Gilbert, 26, of Burlington, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Aug. 23, 7:08 p.m., a group of juveniles on White Street was found in possession of marijuana. It was seized and brought to the police department for destruction.
Aug. 24, 9:25 a.m., a woman reported her car was keyed outside of her home on Bacon Street. There are no suspects at this time.
Aug. 24, 12:51 p.m., the seat of a man’s car was reportedly ripped in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Lime Kiln Road. Police have not identified a suspect.
Aug. 24, 2:54 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Ford Escape driving along Williston Road that he knew was reported stolen to Burlington police. He stopped the vehicle and Burlington police were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
Aug. 24, 7:08 p.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from an apartment building on Farrell Street.
Aug. 25, 7:54 a.m., a blue Nissan pickup truck that was taken from Spear Street was recovered 30 minutes later, unoccupied, in a hotel parking lot. The incident is under investigation. The truck’s keys had been left inside of it.
Aug. 25, 10:54 p.m., a man on Shelburne Road called police reporting he had a firearm and was having suicidal thoughts. Officers responded and talked him into handing over his pellet gun. They were then able to bring the man to the hospital.
Aug. 26, 12:00 p.m., a motorcycle was reported stolen from Elizabeth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 26, 2:35 p.m., Talia Marek, 22, of Stowe, was cited for domestic assault.
Aug. 26, 2:35 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident between former partners on Dorset Street. The responding officer is working with the State’s Attorney’s office on possible criminal charges. The incident remains under investigation.
Aug. 26, 7:17 p.m., officers encountered a pedestrian on Williston Road in possession of a small amount of suboxone.
Aug. 27, 3:04 a.m., a Williston road hotel called to ask officers if they could remove a person from the property. An officer met with the man in question, who agreed to leave.
Aug. 27, 6:39 a.m., Joshua Stewart Fortine, 37, of Essex, was arrested for violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release.
Aug. 27, 6:58 a.m., employees who were cleaning up at a Williston Road hotel discovered residue from prescription pills. Police responded and took the residue away for destruction.
Aug. 27, 1:57 p.m., Michael Wrigley, 33, of Burlington, was arrested on a warrant at the University Mall on Dorset Street.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
