Total incidents: 193
Public assists: 13
Traffic stops: 13
Disturbances: 13
Directed patrols: 12
Agency assists: 10
Alarms: 9
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Car crashes, with property damage: 8
Mental heath issues: 7
Top incidents:
Aug. 15 to 3:02 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud at Green Mountain Credit Union on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 15 at 8:31 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Stonington Circle.
Aug. 16 at 12:07 p.m., police assisted a member of the public at Key Motors on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 16 at 9 p.m., police responded to Dorset Street for a reported domestic incident.
Aug. 17 at 12:23 p.m., a car crash causing injuries occurred at the corner of Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Aug. 17 at 1:07 p.m., someone reported a case of illegal dumping on Harbor View Road.
Aug. 18 at 7:27 p.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a reported disturbance.
Aug. 19 at 4:54 p.m., someone complained of motor vehicle trouble on Williston Road.
Aug. 19 at 9:04 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Weeping Willow Lane.
Aug. 20 at 10:54 a.m., a car crash resulting in property damage, but no injuries occurred on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 20 at 9:30 p.m., police checked out a reportedly suspicious event at the University Mall.
Aug. 21 at 2:35 a.m., police responded to a report of drug possession on Williston Road.
Aug. 21 at 5:54 p.m., someone reported a case of larceny from a structure on Old Orchard Park.
Arrests:
Michael G. Thompson, 39, of South Burlington, was arrested Aug. 12 for petit larceny from a motor vehicle.
Aldwayne K. Gadson, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested Aug. 16 as a fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition).
Meagan M. Roy, 34, of Burlington, was arrested Aug. 19 on an in-state warrant.
Steven Allen Goins, 35, of Essex Town, was arrested Aug. 20 for unlawful mischief, violating conditions of release and violating an abuse prevention order.
Katrina A. Haeger, 35, of Milton, was arrested Aug. 21 on an in-state warrant.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
