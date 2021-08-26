Total incidents: 210
Alarms: 17
Car crashes (property damage): 17
Trespasses: 14
Public assists: 12
Larceny: 10
Retail theft: 9
Welfare checks: 8
Directed patrols: 8
Traffic stops: 6
Mental health issues: 5
Incidents:
Aug. 15 at 10:24 a.m., officers assisted with a mental health issue on Westview Drive.
Aug. 15 at 9:04 p.m., someone reported fireworks on Mills Avenue.
Aug. 16 at 2:12 p.m., someone reported an accident and a car fleeing the scene near University of Vermont medical offices on Tilley Drive.
Aug. 16 at 11:03 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of someone on Williston Road.
Aug. 17 at 5:50 a.m., an alarm was tripped on Meadowland Drive.
Aug. 17 at 11:41 a.m., someone on Joy Drive called 911 and hung up.
Aug. 18 at 10:18 a.m., someone reported a case of illegal dumping on S. Jefferson Road.
Aug. 18 at 2:19 p.m., police responded to an animal problem near Patchen Road and White Street.
Aug. 19 at 4:53 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Dorset Street and San Remo Drive.
Aug. 19 at 10:34 p.m., police assisted another agency on Baldwin Avenue.
Aug. 20 at 6:54 a.m., an officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint on White Street and Airport Parkway.
Aug. 20 at 1: 45 p.m., officers responded to a car crash causing property damage.
Aug. 21 at 11:57 a.m., officers dealt with a reported traffic hazard on Dorset Street and Williston Road.
Aug. 21 at 2:14 p.m., police investigated a case of fraud reported at the University Mall.
Arrests:
Matthew B. Corbitt, 38, of South Burlington, arrested on an in-state warrant.
Damon Michael Key-Clopton, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, arrested as a fugitive from justice and for eluding a police officer (misdemeanor).
Lazaro Hernandez, 23, of Burlington, arrested for aggravated assault.
Nathan J. Shaffer, 41, of Colchester, arrested for driving under the influence (second and subsequent offense).
Spencer Elias Mahne, 20, of Burlington, arrested for retail theft (misdemeanor).
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
