Agency / public assists: 27
Traffic stop: 17
Suspicious event: 14
Trespass: 13
Directed patrol: 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 12
Foot patrol: 12
Welfare check: 12
Field contact: 11
Retail theft: 9
Accident: property damage: 8
Larceny from motor vehicle: 8
Larceny from a structure: 6
Alarm: 6
Stolen vehicle: 5
Mental health: 4
Simple assault: 4
Animal problem: 4
Juvenile problem: 3
Threats: 3
Disturbance: 3
Total incidents: 253
Arrests:
May 23 at 5:11 p.m., William F. Stevens, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested for false pretenses on Bower Street.
July 27 at 8:41 a.m., Devin F. Legassie, 32, no address provided, was arrested for aggravated operation without owner’s consent on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 14 at 10:54 p.m., Roger W. Peay, 33, of Burlington, was arrested for aggravated assault on Dorset Street.
Aug. 15 at 3:58 p.m., Odalis Azogue, 18, of Essex, was arrested for retail theft on Dorset Street.
Aug. 16 at 8:01 a.m., Joseph T. Desorda, 38, of Burlington, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license at Shelburne Road and Baldwin Avenue.
Aug. 16 at 5:33 p.m., Jessica M. Elder, 37, of Essex, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Bacon Street.
Aug. 16 at 9:24 p.m., Crystal A. Tavares, 36, of Shelburne, was arrested on Shelburne Road for operation without owner’s consent, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement or rescue worker.
Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m., Hunter Robert Poquette, 21, of Essex, was arrested for possession of drugs and driving under the influence, first offense, on Williston Road.
Aug. 18 at 2:08 a.m., Richard D. Plouffe, 57, of Williston, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, at Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Aug. 19 at 9:46 p.m., Sidi Abdoulaye, 27, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Arbor Road.
Untimely deaths:
Aug. 18 at 11:15 a.m., police responded to Shelburne Road for the death of Nicole Shores, 50, of Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.