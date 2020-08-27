Total incidents: 340
Tickets: 16
Arrests: 12
Aug.13, 7:14 a.m., John Stewart, 24, of Burlington, was cited for unlawful mischief, theft of services and unlawful trespass after breaking into a facility where his car had been towed and taking his car without paying the towing fee.
Aug. 13, 2:01 p.m., Angel L. Lee, 37, of Winooski was cited for shoplifting at the JC Penny on Dorset Street.
Aug. 14, 9:39 a.m., a person was reported as living in a van in the parking lot of The Edge on Eastwood Drive. An officer responded and found the van unoccupied.
Aug. 14, 12:24 p.m., a 63-year-old person died on Farrell Street. The death was not suspicious. Police refused to give The Other Paper the person’s identity. A public records request is pending.
Aug. 14, 3:54 p.m., Bret Chambers, 61, of Florida was cited for simple assault after he punched another man at the Travelodge.
Aug. 14, 7:55 p.m., a woman unsuccessfully tried to steal $30 worth of goods from the Hannaford on Shelburne Road. She was gone upon police arrival.
Aug. 14, 8:55 p.m., teenagers were fighting on Elizabeth Street. The incident is under investigation.
Aug. 15, 3:26 p.m., a person on Baldwin Avenue called the police after they claimed they saw a drug deal at a neighbor’s house.
Aug. 15, 3:35 p.m., Gabriella E. Ladeau, 23, of Winooski was cited with excessive speed for driving her car 40 mph over the speed limit on I-89 southbound near Exit 14.
Aug. 15, 6: 21 p.m., police responded to a disturbance between two people in the CVS parking lot. They found Raymond D. Benson, 33, of Saint Albans, with a woman he was not allowed to have contact with. Benson was cited for violation of conditions of release.
Aug. 15, 7:12 p.m., Ryan James Letourneau, 33, of Winooski, and Carter O. Sthilaire, 19, of Essex, were both cited for disorderly conduct after fighting in the parking lot of the Ethan Allen Motel.
Aug. 16 5:20 p.m., police responded to an incident near Williston Road and Midas Drive, and tested a person for driving while impaired. Officers are awaiting the results of that test.
Aug. 16, 8:13 p.m., a person on Williston Road called police to report that the window of their Volkswagen had been broken.
Aug. 17, 4:01 p.m., a man on North Twin Oaks was reportedly contemplating suicide and was armed with a knife. Police spoke with the man, convinced him to surrender the knife and connected him with mental health services.
Aug. 18, 8:48 a.m., a car was reported stolen from a home on Barrett Street. The vehicle’s owner had left a spare key in it. Officers later found the car at the University Mall.
Aug. 18, 8:26 a.m., Kylie J. Nichols, 30, of South Hero, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Aug. 18, 8:48 a.m., Connor Q. Page, 24, who police say is homeless, was arrested for stealing a car.
Aug. 19, 12:55 p.m., Nazareth Gonzalez, 19, of Saint Albans, was cited for retail theft at the JC Penny on Dorset Street.
Aug. 19, 9:22 p.m., a convenience store called police when they suspected a man and woman were shoplifting. Officers found the duo and arrested the man, Samson D. Quinones, 33, of St. Albans, for violation of conditions because he was not allowed to have contact with the woman.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
