Total incidents: 278
Public assists: 21
Agency assists: 19
Directed patrols: 18
Suspicious events: 16
Larceny: 13
Accidents (property damage): 12
Traffic stops: 12
Welfare checks: 11
Mental health issues: 7
Incidents:
Aug. 1 at 8:29 a.m., police responded to an animal problem at 425 Dorset St.
Aug. 1 at 5:42 p.m., an alarm was tripped at 382 Queen City Park Road.
Aug. 2 at 11:24 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Shelburne Road.
Aug. 2 at 4:56 p.m., someone reported a suspicious event at 100 Kennedy Drive.
Aug. 3 at 12:33 a.m., police checked on the welfare of someone near the Jolley gas station on Shelburne Road.
Aug. 3 at 1:23 p.m., someone late reported a car crash that had occurred on 140 Kennedy Drive.
Aug. 4 at 8:55 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Williston Road and Dorset Street.
Aug. 4 at 7:14 p.m., police assisted with a mental health issue at Farrell Street.
Aug. 5 at 11:31 a.m., an officer patrolled Central Avenue.
Aug. 5 at 2:35 p.m., someone reported a case of fraud at 310 Market St.
Aug. 6 at 10:10 a.m., someone reported a case of embezzlement at 1830 Shelburne Road.
Aug. 6 at 10:18 p.m., police responded to a report of fireworks on Farrell Street.
Aug. 7 at 4:36 a.m., someone made a noise complaint on Quarry Hill Road.
Aug. 7 at 8:02 p.m., someone at Farrell Street called 911 and hung up.
Aug. 8 at 2:23 a.m., officers assisted an agency in Shelburne for a case on Deer Run Drive.
Aug. 8 at 3:15 p.m., a car crash causing property damage but no injuries occurred near Shelburne Road and Queen City Parkway.
Arrests:
James Remsen, 48, of Richmond, arrested for driving under the influence, criminal refusal.
Cody P. Blackmer, 31, of Colchester, arrested on an in-state warrant.
Eric J. Craig, 26, of South Burlington, arrested for domestic assault.
Dakota L. Rinehart, 25, of South Burlington, arrested on an in-state warrant.
Untimely deaths:
Aug. 6 at 8:11 a.m., police reported the death of Jason Us, 49, at his residence in South Burlington. The medical examiner’s office is still determining cause of death.
