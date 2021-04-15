Alarms: 9
Welfare checks: 7
Disturbances: 14
Accidents: 18
Directed patrol: 22
Total incidents: 243
April 4 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism at 580 Shelburne Road.
April 5 at 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Holiday Inn on Williston Road for a report of larceny.
April 5 at 10:41 a.m., officers talked to a resident at 5 Stonehedge Drive as part of the department’s Project Good Morning program.
April 6 at 2:08 a.m., police assisted with a mental health issue on Spear Street.
April 6 7:50 a.m., someone called to report a car accident that had happened earlier, in the Barnes and Noble parking lot.
April 6 at 11:30 p.m., police directed patrol at 1691 Shelburne Road.
April 7 at 8:03 a.m., officers mediated a citizen dispute at 7 Aspen Drive.
April 7 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 1125 Shelburne Road.
April 7 at 10:45 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile problem at Laurel Hill Drive.
April 8 at 9:36 a.m., police investigated a report of drugs on Airport Parkway.
April 8 at 1:48 p.m., police K9 assisted a scene at 1184 Prim Road in Colchester.
April 8 at 7:01 p.m., someone reported fraud at 435 Dorset St.
April 9 at 8:41 a.m., police responded to a car accident which cause injuries near 99 Dorset St.
April 9 at 11:18 a.m., someone reported fraud at Harbor Village Senior Communities, South Harbor.
Arrests:
Taylor Marlon David Jr., 27, of Detroit, Mich.— arrested April 4 at McDonald’s in South Burlington on an in-state warrant.
Trevor W. Howard, 33, of Milton — arrested April 4 at the Anchorage Inn in South Burlington for domestic assault.
Joseph Salvatore Prezioso, 37, of Saugus, Mass. — arrested April 5 on Shelburne Road for driving under the influence.
Patrick V. Hanley, 25, of Winooski — arrested April 5 for violating an abuse prevention order.
Jeannie L. Billings, 39, of Winooski — arrested April 6 at the Holiday Inn in South Burlington on an in-state warrant.
Nicholas J. Walls, 38, of Shelburne — arrested April 10 on an in-state arrest warrant.
Untimely deaths:
Marilyn Maxfield, 97, was found dead in her residence at Oakwood Drive on April 4 at 5:20 p.m. Cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
Mitchell Butler, 48, was found dead in his residence on Shelburne Road on April 5 at 4:31 p.m. Cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.
The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
