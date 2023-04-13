Agency / public assists: 24
Traffic stop: 18
Suspicious event: 16
Alarm: 16
Larceny from motor vehicle: 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 11
Welfare check: 11
Trespass: 10
Retail theft: 6
Accident: leaving the scene: 6
Noise violation: 6
Accident: property damage: 5
Disturbance: 5
Fraud: 5
Domestic: 5
Total incidents: 230
Arrests:
March 4 at 1:55 p.m., a 14-year-old juvenile, no residence provided, was arrested for extortion and threats, disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication, electronically disseminating indecent material to another person and criminal threatening.
March 7 at 5:15 p.m., Jacie E. Herring, 23, of Burlington, was arrested for unlawful mischief on Shelburne Road.
March 8 at 10:01 a.m., a 17-year-old, no residence provided, was arrested for credit card/ATM fraud.
April 4 at 7:47 p.m., Julie L. Coolidge, 37, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft on Garden Street.
April 5 at 11:29 a.m., Rene Marie Dalley, 44, of Berlin, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
April 5 at 2:37 p.m., Matthew A. Picard, 39, of Shelburne, was arrested for domestic assault on Farrell Street.
April 5 at 5:47 p.m., Shane M. Morale, 36, of Colchester, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Dorset Street.
April 6 at 1:25 p.m., Crystal D. Cushion, 39, of Berlin, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for felony retail theft on Dorset Street.
April 7 at 1:33 a.m., Juan D. Fierro, 20, of Essex Junction, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Shelburne Road.
April 8 at 12:58 a.m., Larry M. Sweetser, 29, of Jericho, was arrested for violating conditions of release on Market Street.
