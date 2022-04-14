Total incidents: 190
Suspicious events: 14
Trespass orders: 12
Retail theft: 11
Welfare check: 7
Domestic incidents: 6
Mental health issues: 3
Incidents:
April 3 at 3:30 p.m., police responded to Farrell Street for a report of a domestic incident.
April 4 at 3:18 p.m., police investigated a reported sex offense on Dorset Street.
April 4 at 9:12 p.m., K9 officer Rush, helped officers on a case at Shelburne Road.
April 5 at 10:23 a.m., someone fled the scene of a car crash on Tilley Drive.
April 5 at 2:04 p.m., police investigated a report of unlawful mischief and vandalism on Bowdoin Street.
April 6 at 8:11 a.m., someone reportedly was illegally dumping debris on White Street.
April 6 at 2:31 p.m., police investigated a case of fraud on Williston Road.
April 7 at 12:55 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Williston Road.
April 8 at 6:38 p.m., police responded to a reported animal problem on Shelburne Road.
Arrests:
Sharon S. Brailsford, 53, of Colchester, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
Brittany Lynn Knight, 32, of South Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for violating the conditions of her release.
Kevin M. Zweeres, 45, of Winooski, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Jennifer Ann Leggett, 30, of Swanton, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
Bernard Earley, 51, of Rutland, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Heather A. Furtado, 40, of Burlington, was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Liam J. Clancy, 26, of South Burlington, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and for first degree unlawful restraint.
Untimely Deaths:
April 8 at 5:45 a.m., police responded to South Street where Paul Adams, 79, of South Burlington had died. The medical examiner’s office is determining cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.